2 Texas Longhorns Listed on Injury Report vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns have a few notable injuries to monitor against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have a few notable injuries to keep tabs on headed into their home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

According to the initial SEC availability report, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo is probable for the matchup while linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is questionable.

Both players were one of a few Longhorns that had an impact in the loss to Georgia. Wingo entered the game dealing with a thumb injury while Hill Jr. went down in the second half after reportedly suffering a broken bone in his hand, per Horns247.

Steve Sarkisian Shares Latest on Injuries

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is assisted on the field during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While meeting with the media on Zoom Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Hill Jr. has been limited in practice.

Despite being listed as questionable, Inside Texas reported that Hill Jr. is expected to miss Saturday's game, though Sarkisian hasn't ruled him out yet publicly.

"Yeah, he's been limited," Sarkisian said of Hill Jr. "Obviously, you guys have seen he's questionable for Saturday, and he'll probably be questionable again tonight. We're kind of taking this day by day with him to see kind of how he feels towards the end of the week."

"The beauty of it for Ant, he's played so much football for us, and you know that you can get a lot of reps done throughout a walk through to see if he's healthy enough to go, that the walk through reps, I think, can carry over into a ball game," Sarkisian continued.

With Hill Jr potentially out, the Longhorns will lean on Liona Lefau and Ty'Anthony Smith at linebacker in his absence.

"Liona has played a ton of football for us, and he's played multiple positions for us," Sarkisian said. "Ty'Anthony has really come on, and I'm really proud of him of how far he's come in our program and the impact that he's had at linebacker. So we feel very comfortable. Those two guys feel very comfortable."

Sarkisian added that Trey Moore offers more comfortability for the coaching staff at linebacker.

"Trey Moore as well," Sarkisian said. "So Trey Moore obviously provides a little bit more stature, I guess, if you want to call it that at linebacker, where (Liona) gives us so much versatility playing multiple spots, and Ty'Anthony gives us that speed factor that you have to have at the dime position for us. So I think between all three of those guys were in pretty good shape at the position if Anthony, can't go."

