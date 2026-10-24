3 Questions Texas Must Answer vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of unanswered questions heading into Saturday. Texas hosts the Ole Miss Rebels, who are coming off dominant wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Two weeks ago, the Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. Now, their College Football Playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Texas has to answer these three questions if it's going to knock off the Rebels.

Who is Fixing the Offense?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' offense needs answers, particularly in the second half. Since Week 2, Texas hasn't scored a third-quarter touchdown.

Steve Sarkisian admitted he needs to remain creative as a play-caller, but there is a clear disconnect. Ole Miss is coming off its best defensive performance, but it has looked vulnerable this season. Arch Manning should test the Rebels' secondary and involve Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.

Ole Miss allows the most rushing yards per game in the SEC (153.50). Can Texas finally establish a consistent run game? Hollywood Smothers was downgraded to doubtful for Saturday, but Raleek Brown is a capable lead back. We'll see if Sarkisian or the players can fix this offense.

Who Will Step Without Colin Simmons?

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons is at risk of missing this week's game with an ankle sprain, and his backup, Richard Wesley, is dealing with the same injury.

Simmons is one of the best pass rushers in the country, so replacing his production is nearly impossible. Someone has to step up and pressure Trinidad Chambliss. If Chambliss has time to throw, it could be a long night for the Texas secondary.

Will Muschamp's defense has been a strength this season, but it will be tested on Saturday. If the Longhorns' defense bends but doesn't break, Texas has a fighting chance.

Is Texas a CFP Contender or Not?

Saturday's outcome will answer this question. If the Longhorns win, their CFP hopes remain alive, and they will have overcome a major obstacle. If Texas loses, three losses in October will nearly eliminate it from the race.

The SEC hierarchy could change between now and December. Last week was chaotic, as several top-10 teams fell. But three straight losses would be difficult to overcome.

The Longhorns and Rebels had lofty goals ahead of this season. The stakes couldn't be higher. One team will be elated with a win and the other will be left scrambling for answers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.