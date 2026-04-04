3 Things We've Learned During Texas Spring Camp, 3 Things We Still Don't Know

The Texas Longhorns are halfway through spring practice as the preparation for the 2026 season continues to get underway.

While Arch Manning, Cam Coleman and Colin Simmons will understandably continue to dominate the headlines, there is still a ton of notable storylines to follow across the roster.

With the spring game officially two weeks away, here's what we have learned about the 2026 Longhorns and a few things we have yet to find out.

3 Things We've Learned

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas RB Derrek Cooper is Ready for the Big Time

Based on comments from both Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and some of the players, true freshman running back Derrek Cooper is ready to step in and have a role in the backfield this fall.

Add in the fact that he blew some people away with his impressive physical stature during the first spring practice on March 9, and every sign would indicate that he's not a true freshman.

Barring an injury ahead of him, Cooper will remain behind Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers on the depth chart, but it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him make some impact plays during the 2026 season.

Texas CB Bo Mascoe is Everything the Team Hoped For

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns landed their potential No. 1 cornerback out of the portal this offseason with Rutgers star Bo Mascoe.

And halfway through spring practice, the returns on Mascoe have been nothing but positive. He's made multiple interceptions during live play while showing his versatility as a guy that can play inside or outside in the secondary.

Along with safety Jelani McDonald, Mascoe is one of the veterans in what is overall an inexperienced secondary and will no doubt be critical to Texas' championship hopes.

The Texas Starting Offensive Line Has Taken Shape

With Laurence Seymore being granted his eligibility waiver for next season, the Longhorns have now officially learned what the starting offensive line will likely look like this fall.

Though Seymore has yet to arrive to campus and Trevor Goosby is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, Texas' starting five up front could look like this:

LT - Trevor Goosby



LG - Laurence Seymore



C - Connor Robertson



RG - Brandon Baker



RT - Melvin Siani

3 Things We Don't Know

Who is Texas' Starting Running Back?

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's likely that the team won't know who will officially start the season opener against Texas State until late in fall camp, which is what should have been the expectation once the Longhorns landed both Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State) out of the transfer portal.

This is a good problem for Texas to have. The Longhorns will be able to deploy two starting-level running backs throughout the season, which will keep defenses guessing while also keeping both guys fresh for a potential run in the College Football Playoff.

Who is Arch Manning's Backup?

Sarkisian has made it clear that the backup quarterback battle is ongoing and appears far from being determined. With still an entire offseason to go, this isn't a surprise.

The expectation is that KJ Lacey will win the job behind Manning but veteran transfer MJ Morris and true freshman Dia Bell will have their chance to win the role as well. It's likely that Sarkisian won't name a backup until fall camp.

What Does Will Muschamp's Defense Really Look Like?

Halfway through spring practice, defensive players like edge rusher Colin Simmons and cornerback Bo Mascoe have received major praise from Sarkisian and the players but fans don't quite know yet how the new defense under Will Muschamp will perform next season. That's not to say the defense doesn't have the potential to be elite, but there's an element of the unknown currently in play.

Taking over for a successful defensive coordinator in Pete Kwiatkowski means the bar is set high for Muschamp. The Longhorns made what some saw as a risky move by parting ways with "PK" after some productive years in Austin, so until Muschamp gets the chance to prove that his unit is better once the actual games begin, there will be some slight reason for pessimism.

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