6 Factors That Will Determine Texas Longhorns' Defensive Ceiling

The Texas Longhorns are just three months away from getting their hands on the Texas State Bobcats to start the 2026 season. Honestly, it wouldn't matter who the Longhorns' first opponent would be this season; this team understands the importance of a fast start.

The Longhorns' offensive unit is going to be the talk of the entire college football summer. The national media is ready for quarterback Arch Manning to take that next step in his collegiate career. But what about the defense?

Let's take a closer look at a defense that is expected to be even stronger for the 2026 season. Here are six factors that will determine the ceiling for the 2026 Longhorns' defense.

1. Leader Of The Pack

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Conversations surrounding the Longhorns' defense in 2026 should start and stop with edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Simmons led the SEC in sacks last season with 12. This year, the expectations are exactly the same. The junior pass rusher will be looking to strike fear in the hearts of quarterbacks, and if he is on the same level as last season, the Longhorns will be in a great place defensively.

2. Seconday Star

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons is getting a lot of love this season, but what about defensive back Jelani McDonald? In his junior season, McDonald grabbed three interceptions for the Longhorns, which was good enough for a tie for sixth in the SEC for most interceptions.

The now senior secondary star will need to be the leader he is expected to be if this unit wants to be one of the best in the country.

3. Return Of Muschamp

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Steve Sarkisian brought back an old friend to the program when it was announced that Will Muschamp would be the defensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

A lifetime ago, Muschamp was the head coach-in-waiting for the Longhorns program. Now, he will be back on these sidelines with that same intensity that had Mack Brown ready to hand him the keys to the program. Muschamp's fire on the sidelines could take this unit to another level.

4. Defending The Pass

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks for fourth in the SEC when it came to passing yards (239) given up per game.

We highlighted McDonald's ability to find the ball earlier, but the Longhorns will need defensive backs like Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips to take the next step in order to fix a hole in this unit for 2026.

5. Counting On A New Addition

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Texas secured a major addition through the transfer portal for this defense. Former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles will more than likely lead the Longhorns' linebacker unit in 2026.

Last season with the Panthers, Biles had 101 tackles and two interceptions. 17.5 of his tackles were for a loss. The Longhorns have added a player who could garner some end of season awards if Biles keeps up that pace.

6. Keep Points Off The Board

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo gestures after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were just outside of the top five in SEC defenses, allowing the fewest amount of points in 2025. The Longhorns allowed 20 points per game last season. That's a solid number, but it could be even better with the additions this team made in the offseason and the experience that has returned.

This unit could very well be one of the best in the country in 2026.

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