Ranking Every Texas Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Thanks to a combination of bringing in a top-three transfer portal class, recruiting a top-seven high school class and losing just six players to the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns will have one of the most talented rosters in college football this season.

That means that the pressure is on for head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took the Longhorns to consecutive national semifinal games in 2023 and 2024 before missing the playoffs entirely last season. If he can not get this roster back to that level, it could mean Texas is canvassing their head coaching options next season.

So with so much on the line, what are Texas' actual strengths, and do they have any remaining weaknesses? Here is an examination of each of Texas' position groups.

Ranking Texas' Position Groups

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer after Mateer is sacked | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 10: Safety

The Longhorns know what they are getting out of box-safety Jelani McDonald, however the group surrounding him is more questionable. Still, this group could prove to actually be a strength if the hyper-talented Jonah Williams can take a step.

No. 9: Tight End

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Townsend will take the bulk of the off-ball 'move' tight end work while transfer Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon split time as the hand-in-the-dirt Y tight end. The group is not overwhelmingly talented but Sarkisian has gotten tight ends involved in the passing game since he took over in Austin.

No. 8: Linebacker

Texas' linebackers have strength in numbers as they sport five capable defenders and No. 4 high school linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

New defensive coordinator Will Muschamp should have a ball finding ways to maximize starting middle linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith and weakside-man Rasheem Biles.

No. 7: Cornerback

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kade Phillips, Kobe Black and Bo Mascoe make up a compelling trio of outside corners meanwhile Graceson Littleton owns the slot. The depth behind them is also strong, if not largely unproven.

No. 6: Defensive Tackle

Muschamp makes heavy usage of the mint front which deploys three defensive linemen inside of the offensive tackles to crush early-down running games. This scheme makes great use of Texas' deep room of mammoth interior linemen, whom opposing lines will quickly get sick of blocking.

No. 5: Running Back

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown celebrates as a member of the Arizona State Sun Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian did a complete tear-down of Texas' backfield this offseason and restocked it with two dynamic backs from the transfer portal in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Having two elite runners is a boon for a playcaller as creative as Sarkisian and the depth behind them, lone returner James Simon and highly-touted freshman Derek Cooper, provides a nice insurance policy.

No. 4: Edge Rusher

Colin Simmons is a true monster and could set the SEC's all-time sacks record this season if his production takes even just a modest jump. The rest of Texas' edge rusher room is solid, with former top-three edge rushing recruit Lance Jackson primed for the biggest season across from Simmons.

No. 3: Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns offensive line was the subject of many headaches last season, as the just so-so unit were penalized extremely frequently. However, they are heading into 2026 with a restructured, refocused group built around All-SEC first-team left tackle Trevor Goosby.

No. 2: Quarterback

Arch Manning has been on the receiving end of much derision in the past calendar year, mostly from people who watched his first five or so games and then tuned out.

However those that stuck around watched as he metamorphosed into a passer who accurately accesses all areas of the field, masterfully manipulates the pocket and has speed that defenses have to account for on every play.

No. 1: Wide Receiver

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as a member of the Auburn Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas' pass-catchers are one-of-one in the SEC and will no doubt swing several games in 2026. Athletic wideout Ryan Wingo and crafty slot Emmett Mosley V will be joined by No. 1 transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, forming a group that has as much as synergy as it does outright talent.

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