Already-Stacked Texas RB Room Just Got Deeper

Jonathon Brooks joins a stacked Longhorn running back room, officially committing early friday afternoon. At six-feet, 185 pounds, Brooks is currently ranked as the No. 48 running back in the nation and No. 86 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

The three-star recruit had offers from several promising programs including Colorado State, Louisiana, Texas State and Texas Tech.

In his junior season, Brooks totaled 1,310 yards on 138 carries along with 24 touchdowns. He earned himself District 14-3A D-I Overall MVP, while carrying Hallettsville to an 11-3 record and a Texas 3A D-1 state quarterfinal berth.

Brooks was heavily recruited by running back coach Stan Drayton who’s become a developing machine for young prospects including current Dallas Cowboy, Ezekiel Elliot.

The Hallettsville product has been high on Texas for a couple of months now prior to his commitment. Texas really hopes to pick up an additional running back in the 2021 class in order to help establish more depth in the position. The two main prospects include Garland Lakeview Centennial’s Camar Wheaton (five star) and four star Cy-Fair running back, LJ Johnson. Coach Drayton now has plenty of weapons to work with including Keaontay Ingram, Roschon Johnson, and newly committed five-star running back, Bijan Robinson.

These past couple of weeks have been nothing short of exciting for Longhorn fans across the country. COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down the Horns in their recruiting efforts, picking up impressive talent on both sides of the ball day in and day out. Let’s see if coach Tom Herman and company can capitalize and live up to the high expectations.

