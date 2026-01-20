Another Texas Longhorns Transfer RB Has Found a New Home

The Texas Longhorns have seen multiple running backs enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State) and CJ Baxter (Kentucky) already came to a decision on where they will be playing next season while Christian Clark (South Carolina) announced his commitment more recently.

Now, another former Texas running back has made a portal commitment.

Texas Longhorns Transfer RB Rickey Stewart Staying in the State

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per multiple reports, Texas transfer running back Rickey Stewart Jr. has committed to Stephen F. Austin, as he will be going from an SEC roster to likely being the starter on an FCS team in the Southland Conference

A native of Tyler, Texas, where he attended Chapel Hill High School, the decision to transfer to SFA means that Stewart Jr. will only be about 90 minutes away from his hometown in East Texas.

Stewart Jr. arrived to Texas as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, but he was buried deep on the depth chart and did not appear in a single game this past season. The Longhorns finished with the worst single-season rushing production under Steve Sarkisian but this still wasn't enough to get Stewart Jr. on the field.

As a result, Texas fired running backs coach Chad Scott and replaced him with Jabbar Juluke while also adding NC State's Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State's Raleek Brown from the transfer portal.

Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

During his 2024 senior season in high school, he recorded 193 carries for 1,650 yards with 16 touchdowns in just 13 games. He averaged well over 100 yards per game at 126.9, finishing with eight games rushing for 100 yards or more, and three games with 200 yards or more.

In his sophomore and junior campaigns, Stewart ran for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns (9.58 ypc) and 2855 yards and 40 scores (10.54 yards per carry), respectively. He also had 981 yards and six scores as a freshman, bringing his career total with Chapel Hill to 7,748 yards and 83 rushing touchdowns in four years.

While meeting with the media before the season, Wisner said that Stewart Jr. was faster than him while also offering up praise for the young running back

"He's faster than me," Wisner said. "Ricky got some speed, but the thing I like most about Ricky, not many freshmen you see come in or face adversity and keep it going. But Ricky didn't shut down his face. He faces adversity, came back, and he's looking good right now. He's gaining weight, looking faster."

It's always a bit disappointing with a true freshman transfers out after just one season but in Stewart Jr.'s case, the move was a smart one.