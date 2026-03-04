Does Texas Have the Best Running Back Duo in the Country?

Hardly any position group in the country was more strongly impacted by the transfer portal than the Texas Longhorns’ running back room. Only about 9.4% of the total rushing yards from running backs are returning in 2026, with the leading returning rusher being quarterback Arch Manning.

However, the Longhorns’ staff did not remain idle. Strong efforts were made to bring in speed, playmaking and — importantly — production. Texas added NC State's Hollywood Smothers, poaching him last-minute from Alabama, along with Arizona State star Raleek Brown.

With two running backs who could be starters at most Power Four programs, does Texas have the best running back rotation in the country?

Longhorns’ Dynamic RB Duo Among Nation’s Best

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers tries to break a tackle attempt by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joshua Burnham during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

James Simon (122 rushing yards) is the leading rusher who returned to Texas’s running back rotation in 2026. Quintrevion Wisner left for Kentucky, CJ Baxter joined Kentucky and Christian Clark transferred to South Carolina. All three stayed in the SEC, taking most of the Longhorns' production with them.

However, the Longhorns brought in real stars who not only have experience but proven ability at the Power Four level. The running back duo of Brown and Smothers could compete for the best in the country.

According to Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, the Longhorns have two of the three best collegiate running backs in the state. While Texas Tech star Cameron Dickey stole the crown, Brown came in second and Smothers in third, ahead of Reuben Owens (Texas A&M, fourth) and Kendrick Raphael (SMU, fifth).

Brown was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2025 after leading the conference in rushing yards with a career-high 1,141 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Dickey was also a member of the All-Big 12 First Team, as he led the conference in rushing touchdowns (14) and cleared the 1,000-yard mark.

Similarly, Smothers was a first-teamer on the All-ACC team with the Wolfpack, rushing for 939 yards and nearly six yards per carry. Texas will be his third stop after being a four-star recruit for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Class of 2023.

Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Paired with buzz for Texas’s new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, there is strong optimism for the Longhorns’ running game in 2026. The team set era-low marks in total rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards per carry in 2025, which will need to be rectified.

It was far from the expectation under head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has been one of the best offensive minds of the generation in generating running back statistical productivity. The Longhorns ran for 5+ yards per carry and 188+ yards per game as a team in the first three seasons of Sarkisian’s tenure.

With Brown and Smothers, the Longhorns might not only have the best running back duo in the state but in the country. The last time teammates rushed for 1,000 yards in the same season in the SEC was 2018 (Georgia's D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield). Could Texas push for this rare feat?

It’s not easy, simply for the sake of math. Some of the top duos in the country fell short last season, like Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price and Penn State’s Kaytron Allen and Nic Singleton. Only two achieved this milestone: Jacksonville State's Cam Cook and Caden Creel, and Indiana's Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The combination of selflessness and talent needed to achieve this is rare. However, Sarkisian said that Brown and Smothers have already become close, calling them “best friends.”

“[They] are explosive players that can run the style of runs that we like to run, that are very versatile of catching the ball out of the backfield, that have home-run-hitting ability,” Sarkisian said during his offseason press availability in February. “We have to get back to being the explosive offense that we're accustomed to being, that those two guys fit.”

Texas is not the only team with an elite running back duo this season. The SEC’s best running back rooms include Ole Miss (Kewan Lacy, Joshua Dye and Makhi Hughes), Florida (Jadan Baugh, Evan Pryor and London Montgomery), Missouri (Ahamad Hardy and Jamal Roberts) and Georgia (Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dante Dowdell).

Other elite duos and trios include Texas Tech (Dickey, J’Koby Williams and Quinten Joyner), USC (Waymond Jordan and King Miller), Oregon (Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.) and Georgia Tech (Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley).

Expectations are sky high for the Longhorns’ backfield. Sarkisian’s optimism about their fit in the system is encouraging, as Texas looks to regain its status as one of the premier ground attacks in college football.