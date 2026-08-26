Arch Manning Opens Up About Handling Pressure Ahead of 2026 Season

It’s safe to say Arch Manning was one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks throughout the 2025 season. From being regarded as college football’s “first flop” to some even calling for former backup Matthew Caldwell to take his starting spot, Manning’s pressure gauge always seemed to be on the verge of bursting.

But on Tuesday, Manning revealed how he handles the outside noise. Spoiler alert: sometimes it’s as simple as plugging his ears.

Arch Manning Tunes Out the Noise

Arch Manning speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I got to remind myself to just continue to be myself,” Manning said. “There's a lot of noise and trying to be aware of everything and not let stuff get to my head and just continue to be me.”

Part of that approach means keeping football on the field and in the locker room — and out of the cesspool that can be sports social media.

“I like being in the know a little bit, like with my hometown friends and my people I've met,” Manning said. “But yeah, anything football related, I feel like I’m not interested.”

Manning stays so unplugged that he wasn’t even aware of one of the most significant developments involving his offensive line: the return of fifth-year offensive lineman Cole Hutson after he went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I was off social media, so I didn't know what was going on really,” Manning said. “And I saw him early morning one day. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I gave him a big hug. I'm glad to have him back. Anytime you have familiar faces, it's fun.”

But tuning out the noise is only part of how he reminds himself who he is.

The rest comes off the field.

An Escape From Football

Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Leaning on my faith is the main thing, and then you know having my brother here and having friends outside of football just to keep me to remind me to be myself and not take everything too seriously,” Manning said.

His brother, Heid Manning, is part of the support system that gives Manning relief from a football world that can’t seem to stop talking about him.

Despite having a front-row seat to everything that comes with Texas football, Heid rarely brings up the game when the two are together.

“They've been through it all growing up. Huge supporters,” Manning said of his family. “It's nice I can go to dinner with my brother. He doesn't ask a single question about football. So just having them in my corner is really special.”

And when the expectations, pressure and football discourse surrounding Manning are stripped away, he doesn’t view himself much differently from anyone else.

When asked Tuesday who Arch Manning is when he talks about staying himself, he kept it brief.

“I feel like I'm just a normal guy,” Manning said.

Of course there’s little normal about being the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

But rather than letting the pressure build to its breaking point, he tries to appreciate the opportunity that comes with it.

“You know, you can't really say too often that you're the quarterback at the University of Texas, so I'm going to make the most out of it and enjoy it,” Manning said.

For Manning, enjoying it means knowing when to embrace everything that comes with being Texas' quarterback — and when to simply plug his ears and tune it all out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.