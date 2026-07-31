Texas Not Shying Away From Massive Expectations Facing Arch Manning in 2026

The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 college football season with every eye in the country on them.

Although that's not a surprising concept given this program is one of the blue bloods of the sport. While the Longhorns are a college football tradition, having Arch Manning as quarterback elevates the pressure even more on this program.

Just like last season, the weight of the world is on Manning's shoulders coming into the season. Recently, head coach Steve Sarkisian joined The Rich Eisen Show to talk about what he sees in his star quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

Everything Is Bigger In Texas

Nov 24, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes quarterback Arch Manning (16) warming up before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coach Sarkisian pointed to the expectations placed upon Manning last season before he ever played a snap in the 2025 season. Some were already calling the Longhorns quarterback the best player in the sport's history.

As everyone knows, the Longhorns stumbled out of the gate. However, Sarkisian saw growth in his starting quarterback, and it showed in the second half of the season.

"So many people built him up to be the greatest of all time, the first pick of the draft, the Heisman Trophy winner," Sarkisian said. "When we weren't good at the start of the year as a team, and (Manning) wasn't at his best, it was almost like the same people that built him up wanted to tear him down."

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian's comments on Manning ring true. A player with such a legendary last name, combined with playing for one of the biggest programs in college football, is going to bring out a lot of scrutiny.

It almost feels like some of the expectations placed on Manning are out there, so when he fails, certain people can cheer on that failure.

However, the 2025 season is a thing of the past now. Coach Sarkisian and Manning have seen what will be thrown their way from national voices. This year must, and will be different for the program.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The spotlight on Manning isn't dimming. It's never been that way for his entire family. But just like his uncles, Arch has a chance to silence the haters with his play on the field.

The Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with arguably their most talented roster in quite some time. A flat start to this season is basically unacceptable.

It's fair to say that Manning isn't even close to the same quarterback he was at this same time last year. That should strike fear in the rest of the college football world.

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