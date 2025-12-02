Arch Manning Showed Exactly What Makes NFL Scouts Drool vs. Texas A&M
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns pulled off one of the team's top wins of the season, defeating No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 this past Friday. With another win over a top ten opponent and significant improvement in the back-half of the season, Manning demonstrated to doubters his place among college football's elite quarterbacks.
One of Manning's biggest improvements this season has come in the pocket and his ability to handle pressure, turning heads in this area of play against the Aggies.
Arch Manning Continues His Growth at Texas
Manning's pocket presence at the start of the season, compared to the past few weeks, has shown his improved ability to keep his vision downfield while maintaining his awareness of the pass rush. A mobile quarterback whose legs are a major asset for the Longhorns, it should come as little surprise that he can shift his way around the pocket with ease.
It's not just his movement, but his overall play that has taken leaps for Texas. Over the course of his past six games, Manning has had three with over 300 passing yards and has totaled 15 touchdowns. Over that span, they lost only one of their games, falling to then No. 5 Georgia 35-10.
Despite the loss, the five games won over this past six-game stretch included two top ten wins, including the victory over the Aggies, and a 34-31 win over then No. 9 Vanderbilt. Against Vanderbilt, Manning threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
These improvements came in the face of serious criticisms throughout the season, including being labeled college football's first flop. Despite the immense attention and pressure to face Manning in his first year as a starter for Texas, he has shown growth in the face of adversity.
Now, due to Manning and the rest of the team's efforts, the Longhorns are hoping they can find themselves with a spot in the College Football Playoffs. They have certainly made a case for themselves this season with a 3-2 record against top ten opponents, but with three losses this season, they may not find themselves included in the postseason field.
Despite one of the better resumes of teams who are being considered for a playoff berth, the Longhorns' losses to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia could prove to be too much for the committee to include Texas, despite the Buckeyes and Bulldogs each currently being top five teams.
For now, Manning and Texas will have to wait to see if they will make a third straight playoff appearance or have to settle for a bowl game.