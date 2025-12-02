Texas' Updated College Football Playoff Chances After Final Week of Season
The Texas Longhorns picked up arguably the best win in college football this season with a 27-17 victory over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night in Austin, ending their heated rival's chance at an undefeated regular season.
There's no doubt that the win now becomes a feather in the cap for the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes, as it gave Texas its third Top-10 win of the season.
However, it still likely isn't enough to help the Longhorns secure a spot in the CFP for a third straight year.
Texas Longhorns Need Miracle to Make College Football Playoff
After the rest of the games around the country went final on Saturday, Texas saw its CFP odds take a notable hit, as the Longhorns entered the last week of the regular season already needing some outside help on top of a win over Texas A&M.
According to ESPN's FPI, the Longhorns now have just a 1.6 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff despite toppling the Aggies.
Immediately following Friday's win, Texas saw its chances jump up to 11 percent but the lack of outside results on Saturday likely killed any chance the Longhorns had at sneaking in.
Texas Got Little Help in Final Week of Regular Season
Aside from Ohio State eliminating the Michigan Wolverines from playoff contention and away from the bubble, the Longhorns had next to nothing go their way on Saturday.
No. 8 Oklahoma escaped the LSU Tigers in a 17-13 slugfest while the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores handled No. 19 Tennessee in an impressive 45-24 victory.
After trailing 14-0, the No. 9 BYU Cougars woke up and took care of business against the UCF Knights in a 41-21 finish. No. 12 Miami beat No. 22 Pittsburgh, 38-7, while No. 10 Alabama survived in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, 27-20.
No. 9 Notre Dame bashed Stanford in a 49-20 win to end the night off, as most teams above or around the bubble all picked up wins, aside from Michigan.
Despite the high likelihood that Texas is left out, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning didn't hold back when asked what he thinks his team can do if it were to land a spot in the 12-team bracket.
"We're a good team," Manning said. "We play a lot of good teams. We're only getting better. If they let us in, we can beat anyone. ... This team never loses the fight, shows up every week no matter what the media says about them or if we didn't play well the week before, just keeps fighting and keeps continuing to get better. It's fun to be a part of."