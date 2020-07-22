Are the Texas Longhorns a Top Five Team in the Country?

As the hype builds for the 2020 season, college football sports writer and analyst Phil Steele released his annual predictions for the top surprise teams in the country.

While being listed as the 12th best team in the preseason rankings, Steele revealed that the Longhorns enter the season as his No.4 surprise team in college football.

The CFB expert believes that Herman and company have a real shot at winning the Big 12 Title and possibly competing for a national championship:

“After Texas beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in 2018, QB Sam Ehlinger declared, ‘We’re baaaaack.’ He may have been a year early as my No. 4 surprise team is the Texas Longhorns, who could take that step this year and win their first Big 12 title in over a decade.”

Steele continues, “Texas does face LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma all away from home, but are very talented and the Big 12 champ has made the playoffs each of the last three years, and the Horns have the talent to take home that crown.”

Thoughts

Steele is right on target with his assessment. Texas head coach Tom Herman has all the tools this season to bring the Longhorns back to the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of college football. Heisman hopeful Sam Ehlinger along with a new coaching staff could be a top team this year, but will not in my opinion. Another mediocre season could and should have coach Herman on the hot seat for the upcoming offseason.

Texas is set to open the season on September 5th against the University of South Florida.