Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 12 Picks

The Texas Longhorns are reeling after losing their fifth straight game, with that fifth straight game being Saturday’s embarrassing overtime home loss to Kansas.

The Longhorns can still reach a bowl game, but they’ll have to win each of their final two games, starting with this Saturday’s game with West Virginia.

So, as we enter Week 12, here are the Big 12 game picks by the Longhorn Country Staff, along with big games from around the country.

Big 12 Games:

Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Iowa State will be a tough out for the Sooners, who have struggled for the majority of the season, despite their one-loss record. That said, I think Oklahoma takes it.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Iowa State really should be on a winning streak, but instead, they dropped the ball in Lubbock. Oklahoma still is playing inconsistent enough for the Cyclones to get the upset. I'd give them it if the game was played in Ames.

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: Yeah, I dunno. Iowa State should have beaten Texas Tech last weekend and didn’t. Oklahoma had plenty of chances to defeat Baylor last weekend and just couldn’t get it done. Both are bowl-eligible, but Oklahoma is the one that has something to play for — the Big 12 Championship game. I’m betting that is enough motivation to give the Sooners the win.

Matthew's Pick: Oklahoma.

Kansas at TCU, 3 p.m.

Galatzan: Kansas will not start a winning streak. TCU wins big, despite being banged up.

Matt's Pick: TCU

Thompson: Yes. I'm going for it. Kansas football will enter its final week on a two-game winning streak over schools from the state of Texas. Book it.

Cole's Pick: Kansas

Postins: TCU is incredibly banged up. The Horned Frogs had a wide receiver taking practice reps at quarterback this week. I’m assuming the banged-up Chandler Morris can start on Saturday. If he can, then the Frogs have a chance with running back Zach Evans on the sideline with an injury. It’s not like the Jayhawks are all that healthy, either. But they have some momentum after last week’s win at Texas. But, success is hard to maintain, and I think the Horned Frogs will show the Jayhawks that on Saturday.

Matthew’s Pick: TC

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Baylor is the best team in the Big 12 for my money. Their style is tough and gritty and wears down the opponent. I think they win big here.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Thompson: A defense known for stopping the run against a run-heavy offense? The Bears win on the road.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Postins: Baylor coming off a huge win over Oklahoma and goes on the road to face a hot Kansas State team that has won four games in a row. Sounds like a recipe for disaster for Baylor.

Matthew’s Pick: Kansas State.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Galatzan: Oklahoma State is not far behind Baylor in my opinion, and Texas Tech is not a great football team. Easy pick here.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: It's Oklahoma State's Big 12 title to lose at this point. I love that Texas Tech is bowl eligible, but they are playing a different game the Pokes. Bedlam is now exciting

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma State

Postins: If Oklahoma State’s defense is the kind of defense I think it is, this won’t be close. By the way, freshman quarterback Donovan Smith will be starting for the Red Raiders.

Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State.

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Ohio State has the best offense in the country. Michigan State is fun, and a very good football team, but I think the Buckeyes will overwhelm Mel Tucker's group.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: Ohio State is a different team since Week 3. The offense is clicking and the run game has been a blessing. However, Mel Tucker is about agree to a contract extension. He lives up to the deal by getting the win in Columbus.

Cole's Pick: Michigan State

Postins: The game of the week, without question. It should define how the College Football Playoff rankings look next week. I’m expecting a terrific game, and Michigan State has something to prove after two straight weeks of being ranked a spot behind Michigan, a team they’ve beaten.

Matthew's Pick: Michigan State.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Clemson is a dumpster fire this season, but don't worry Tiger fans, its almost Cade Klubnik time.

Matt's Pick: Wake Forest

Thompson: Will Clemson's defense be able to contain Wake's high-scoring offense? They couldn't stop Kenny Pickett and Pitt. Why would they stop the Demon Deacons?

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Postins: Wake Forest is having its biggest season ever. Clemson is headed for a bowl game and nothing more. The Tigers would love nothing more than to mess it up just a little more.

Matthew's Pick: Clemson

SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: This is where I think Cincinnati finally stumbles. SMU is an extremely well-coached, and talented team. Sonny Dykes will have them ready for an upset.

Matt's Pick: SMU

Thompson: It's ok, Mustangs fans. On the bright side, at least Sonny Dykes likely stays because of the loss on the road. There's something to hold your head up for, right?

Cole's Pick: Cincinnati

Postins: Cincinnati is trying to do whatever it can to impress the committee. It would be more impressive if SMU were ranked, as it was a couple of weeks ago. But, the Mustangs still possess one of the best offenses in the country. This is the Bearcats’ biggest stumbling block before the American Athletic Conference title game. Thank goodness for them it’s at home.

Matthew's Pick: Cincinnati

UAB at No. 22 UTSA – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: I'll be honest, I don't know anything about either of these teams. UTSA will keep it rolling this weekend because why not?.

Matt's Pick: UTSA

Thompson: UAB is a standout team under the direction of Bill Clark. Nine times out of 10, this would be the Blazers' years. I said nine for a reason.

Cole's Pick: UTSA

Postins: Wanna know who can screw up UTSA’s dream season? The Blazers, that’s who. UAB has won the last three Conference USA West Division titles, and two of the last three Conference USA championship games. And guess who is one game back of UTSA in the C-USA West standings? Yep, the Blazers. This has all the making of a depressing night on the Riverwalk.

Matthew's Pick: UAB.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: It would be very Oregon to lose a game when they are so close to a playoff berth. I think Saturday is the perfect recipe for it.

Matt's Pick: Utah

Thompson: Maybe next time, Utah. And yes, there's going to be a next time in two weeks at the Pac-12 Championship

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Postins: Oregon needs the win, and this may not be the only time the Ducks face the Utes. It could happen in a couple of weeks in the Pac-12 title game, if things fall right. But, first, the business at hand, because if Oregon doesn’t win on Saturday, the Ducks are toast when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Matthew’s Pick: Oregon.

