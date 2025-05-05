Ravens Release Former Texas Longhorns Kicker Justin Tucker
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker has seen his legendary career with the Baltimore Ravens come to an end.
The Ravens announced Monday that they have released Tucker after 13 seasons with the team. Baltimore originally signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area after allegations originally surfaced in January. The NFL has continued to investigate the matter.
However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that releasing Tucker is a "football decision."
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."
Tucker released a statement in Januaary denying the allegations.
"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."
Tucker ends his Ravens career after playing in 212 regular-season games with the team. As a Raven, he made 417 of 468 field goals for an all-time NFL record of 89.1 percent conversion rate. A Super Bowl champion, he also made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro First Teams during his time in Baltimore.
At Texas, Tucker was a punter his first two seasons before switching to kicker full-time. In his final two years, he hit all 77 extra points and went 40 of 48 on field goals. This included a walk-off 40-yard game-winner against Texas A&M in 2011, a game that at the time was thought to be the final matchup in the rivalry.