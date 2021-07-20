Baylor Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face a rebuilding Baylor program

In late October, the Longhorns will travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

The Bears offense struggled mightily in the 2020 season, averaging 23.33 points per game and ranking 118th ranked total offensive yards.

Things didn’t get much better when veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer took his talents and transferred to Utah. Backups Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno will compete for the starting position in the fall.

Another area the offense will need to improve in will be pass protection. Baylor has a lot of work to do in the trenches after losing three starters on the offensive line.

One bright spot will be the three-headed monster for the receiving core. R.J. Sneed, Gavin Holmes, and Tyquan Thornton will feature speed, size, and experience that will allow Baylor to push the offense to greater heights.

Now, onto the Baylor Bears:

QB Gerry Bohanan

Bohanon has limited experience on the field, only attempting 38 passes in his career. With Charlie Brewer transferring, Bohanon will have the edge in the quarterback competition. Jacob Zeno and rookie quarterback Kyron Drones will be right behind with an opportunity to compete and make a push for the starting position.

WR R.J. Sneed

The Horned Frogs will look for R.J. Sneed to continue his great play in the 2021 season. The junior led Baylor with 497 yards on 39 catches and three touchdowns a year ago.

TE Ben Sims

Sophomore Ben Sims will step into the starting tight end position with an opportunity to make an instant impact.

Sims’ great hands combined with a burst of speed will allow him to thrive alongside an impressive receiving core.

OL Grant Miller

After four years playing for Vanderbilt, the veteran Miller will bring much-needed experience to a rebuilding offensive line. Miller appeared in 29 games in his career on the offensive line with 16 starts.

