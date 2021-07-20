Sports Illustrated home
Baylor Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face a rebuilding Baylor program
In late October, the Longhorns will travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

The Bears offense struggled mightily in the 2020 season, averaging 23.33 points per game and ranking 118th ranked total offensive yards.

Things didn’t get much better when veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer took his talents and transferred to Utah. Backups Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno will compete for the starting position in the fall.

Another area the offense will need to improve in will be pass protection. Baylor has a lot of work to do in the trenches after losing three starters on the offensive line.

One bright spot will be the three-headed monster for the receiving core. R.J. Sneed, Gavin Holmes, and Tyquan Thornton will feature speed, size, and experience that will allow Baylor to push the offense to greater heights.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Now, onto the Baylor Bears:

QB Gerry Bohanan

Gerry-Bohanon-Baylor-QB

Bohanon has limited experience on the field, only attempting 38 passes in his career. With Charlie Brewer transferring, Bohanon will have the edge in the quarterback competition. Jacob Zeno and rookie quarterback Kyron Drones will be right behind with an opportunity to compete and make a push for the starting position.

WR R.J. Sneed

REPORT: Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor To Visit Austin July 30

