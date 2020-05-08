Big 12 Media Days to Be Conducted Online

Big 12 football media days has been moved to an online-only event, according to a recent statement from the league.

The annual event is a gathering of media, players and coaches from all 10 schools in July to preview the season.

"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it's going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn't seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering," Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said.

The event - which usually takes place at AT & T Stadium in Dallas - often features crowds of writers, radio and television journalists cramming around players and coaches for interviews during breakout sessions, which is clearly not something the league wants to see happen this year.

This is quickly becoming the "new normal" when it comes to covering college athletics.

All media access to players and coaches for the University of Texas has taken place online since the league shut down all sports in mid-March. From traditional conference calls to Zoom meetings with players and coaches, it doesn't appear there will be much face-to-face interaction between the media and the teams anytime soon as we all try to figure out what sports will look like under the current landscape.

