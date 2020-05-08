LonghornsCountry
Big 12 Media Days to Be Conducted Online

Chris Dukes

Big 12 football media days has been moved to an online-only event, according to a recent statement from the league. 

The annual event is a gathering of media, players and coaches from all 10 schools in July to preview the season. 

"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it's going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn't seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering," Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said.

The event - which usually takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas - often features crowds of writers, radio and television journalists cramming around players and coaches for interviews during breakout sessions, which is clearly not something the league wants to see happen this year. 

This is quickly becoming the "new normal" when it comes to covering college athletics. 

All media access to players and coaches for the University of Texas has taken place online since the league shut down all sports in mid-March. From traditional conference calls to Zoom meetings with players and coaches, it doesn't appear there will be much face-to-face interaction between the media and the teams anytime soon as we all try to figure out what sports will look like under the current landscape. 

Texas Offers Offensive Lineman From State of Oklahoma

The Longhorns are trying to score a couple of recruiting wins north of the Red River

Chris Dukes

Are the top Longhorns in the NFL overpaid, underpaid, or paid just right? - No. 3, Justin Tucker

The Austin-native, who concluded the 118-game rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M with a game winning field goal in 2011, has been one of the top kickers ever since entering the NFL in 2012.

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Earl Thomas Reportedly Involved in Domestic Incident

The former Longhorn released a video on Instagram asking for prayers

Tomer Barazani

'You the real MVP'

Six years ago Kevin Durant gave one of the more emotional speeches after winning the 2013/14 KIA Most Valuable Player award.

Tomer Barazani

Caden Sterns Talks Which Players Will Lead Texas in 2020

Sterns believes there are plenty of players ready to take on a bigger

Chris Dukes

Texas' Joseph Ossai Getting Early 2021 NFL Draft Hype

Could a breakout season from the Longhorn linebacker propel him to the NFL in the next draft?

Chris Dukes

Texas a Finalist in Race for Talented Two-Way Georgia Athlete

Four-star athlete Nathaniel Wiggins named the Longhorns in his list of top schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Don't Expect NCAA One-Time Transfer Exemption This Year

The governing body likely won't get around to that vote until January

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Top Oklahoma 2022 Cornerback

Can the Longhorns reach north of the Red River and take a prospect from their biggest rivals?

Chris Dukes

My Texas Tailgate social media report

The My Texas Tailgate featured more than 450 posts and over 300,000 interactions across Texas Athletics social media channels.

Longhorn Country Staff