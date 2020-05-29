Bryce Elder Named Baseball All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball junior right-handed pitcher has been named a second team All-American, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced Tuesday.

Elder was on pace for a stellar junior campaign in 2020 before the season was halted in mid-March. In his four starts on the mound, Elder finished the season with a 3-1 record and a 2.08 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched. He made four quality starts to extend his streak of consecutive quality starts to eight dating back to 2019.

He struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven innings pitched against Boise State and followed that up by striking out 10 more against LSU at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

In his career, Elder has pitched 144.2 innings for the Longhorns and has a 10-6 record with a 3.42 ERA and 149 strikeouts.

He was an All Big 12 performer as a sophomore in 2019 and finished that season with a 2.93 ERA.

The Longhorns were 14-3 on the season when it was shut down due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. Elder should return next season on what should be a fairly loaded Longhorn squad.

