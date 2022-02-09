Texas Football: Cameron Dicker & Josh Thompson Invited to NFL Combine
On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it has invited former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back Josh Thompson to the 2022 NFL Combine.
This announcement follows shortly after both players’ Senior Bowl appearance this past Saturday.
Dicker had his most successful collegiate season in 2021, hitting 86.7 percent of his attempts, including a perfect 10-10 from 20-39 yards. He was also able to successfully hit 49 of his 50 extra-point attempts.
The most storied moment of Dicker’s career occurred during the 2018 Red River Rivalry when he kicked a last-second field goal giving Texas a dramatic win against Oklahoma.
Likewise, Thompson made an impact during his time with the Longhorns. During his Texas Career, he totaled 109 tackles (79 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, recovered one fumble, broke up eight passes and intercepted two in 45 games (22 starts).
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will feature 324 prospects, will be held in Indianapolis from March 1-7.
In addition, Derek Kerstetter and Denzel Okafor have also declared for the NFL Draft and will look to make a roster come April 28–30, 2022.
In 2021, five Texas Longhorns players were drafted out of the eight who entered including Sam Cosmi, Joseph Ossai and Sam Ehlinger, Ta'quon Graham and Caden Sterns.
