Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

Tomer Barazani

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017. Things didn’t get much better in his new home, as he finished with a record of 21-16.

He was let go by the Bulls after a 4-8 season in 2019. 

Since being relieved of his duties entering the 2020 offseason, the USF football program has come under heavy fire from the NCAA regarding an inquiry stemming from the Charlie Strong era.

Athletic director Michael Kelly confirmed the inquiry and offered a statement.

“The University of South Florida acknowledges that the NCAA enforcement staff is currently conducting an inquiry to determine whether violations of NCAA legislation occurred with the university’s athletics program.”

Kelly continued, “The university is working cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and will continue to do so. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the university will provide no details or make further comment at this time.”

The ongoing investigation is reportedly revolving around the USF agreement to pay Strong approximately $3.1 million. Kelly responded saying the university “continues to abide by the terms of its agreement with Mr. Strong.” Strong has yet to comment on the matter.

In late February, Strong agreed to a deal to become a defensive analyst at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban. Strong has built his reputation as working for some of the bigger names in college football. Coach Saban is added to a lucrative list including Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer.

The Longhorns are scheduled to open their 2020 season against the Bulls. 

