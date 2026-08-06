Cole Hutson Officially Returns to Texas Longhorns After Major Eligibility Decision

The Texas Longhorns are welcoming back an important player to the roster as fall camp continues on the Forty Acres.

Former Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson is rejoining the team for the upcoming season after reaching an agreement with the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, per reports Thursday from On3’s Pete Nakos.

The hope was that Hutson would be included among the many players looking to gain one final year of eligibility after the recent 5-by-5 court ruling, and the Longhorns have officially gotten their wish.

Cole Hutson’s Agency Releases Statement

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We are pleased to advise that Cole is rejoining the Texas Longhorns on the offensive line. Cole is thrilled to be playing with his beloved Longhorn teammates,” Hutson’s agency told Nakos.

Hutson will now join a Texas offensive line that’s added a ton of new faces this offseason. Since he will be joining the team at such a late point in the college football calendar, it’s likely he will begin the year as a depth piece but will certainly a chance to earn his way back into the starting lineup.

The Longhorns added multiple offensive linemen out of the transfer portal this offseason, including Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), Laurence Seymore (Western Kentucky), Jonte Newman (Texas A&M), Paris Patterson Jr. (Arkansas) and Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State). This was clearly one of the main priorities for the team in the portal along with linebacker and running back.

Texas needed to make changed at offensive line this offseason and did just that. Now, Hutson's return assures that the team will be much improved in that area this fall.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the possibility of Hutson rejoining the team while speaking with the media following Day 1 of fall camp.

And almost exactly 24 hours later, those "positive signs" have turned into great news for Texas.

After not being with the team during summer workouts under Torre Becton, Hutson, who participated in rooke minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys, will still have to get back into football shape in the weeks leading up to the season opener against Texas State.

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