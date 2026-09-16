Texas Longhorns Left Guard Battle Surprisingly Might Already Over

The Texas Longhorns entered the 2026 season with questions about who would end up starting at left guard for good.

The rest of the offensive line was set, but two transfers battled it out during fall camp for that left guard spot. Due to his experience, Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore was seen as the favorite, though it was Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski that ended up getting the start in the season opener against Texas State. That remained the case in the comeback win over Ohio State.

Seymore's absence from spring practice combined with a minor injury late in fall camp contributed to Sikorski's emergence, but it appears he's now taken over the job based on Steve Sarkisian's recent comments.

Texas Couldn't Take Dylan Sikorski Off The Field vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While meeting with the media on Monday following Texas' 24-23 win over Ohio State, Sarkisian admitted that the initial plan was to rotate Sikorski and Seymore at left guard against the Buckeyes.

Sikorski's production forced those plans to change. He was simply playing too well against Ohio State for Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood to take him out.

"I thought our offensive line had a very good football game. I thought Dylan Sikorski, the plan initially was to rotate he and Laurence," Sarkisan said. "The way the first half went, I just wasn't comfortable or ready to switch them out. And then Dylan was playing so good, we just kind of let it go."

Sikorski finished with an 89.5 pass-blocking grade against Ohio State, per Pro Football Focus. Arch Manning never faced much pressure in the pocket and had multiple moments with ample time to throw.

Seymore is no doubt still a significant piece for the Texas offensive line this season but Sarkisan's comments speak volumes about what Sikorski has shown to the coaching staff since he arrived on campus.

This battle could have gone on during the season. It's likely a bit surprising to some fans that Sikorski now has such a strong grip on the starting job, though he will have to stay consistent in order to retain that role.

Many viewed Sikorski as a young depth piece that could emerge as a starter in 2027. Instead, he proved to be a catalyst behind a 141-yard rushing performance for the Texas offense against Ohio State.

Longhorns left tackle Trevor Goosby plays right beside him and got to see this firsthand.

"Dylan, he brings that tenacity. I love my guy Dylan," Goosby said. "Brings that tenacity, and he's just a guy that's wanting to go put his face on people. So, he's willing to get physical, which I love about him."

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