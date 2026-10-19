Colin Simmons Injury Update Puts Texas Star in Danger of Missing Multiple Games

It's bad enough that the Texas Longhorns suffered their second consecutive loss on Saturday. Now, Texas could be without its best defensive player.

Defensive end Colin Simmons left Saturday's game with a lower-body injury and was helped off the field. He was eventually carted to the locker room.

The Longhorns lost 27-24 to the Florida Gators after a disastrous second half. Now, we have an update on Simmons' injury.

Colin Simmons Has an Ankle Sprain

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per On3's Pete Nakos, Simmons sustained an ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to Florida. His status for this week against Ole Miss is in question.

According to OrangeBloods, Simmons could miss three to four weeks, which potentially puts a target return date for Nov. 21 against Arkansas.

Simmons was having another dominant performance before the injury. He had seven solo tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hits. He added to his FBS-leading 10.5 sacks this year.

The Longhorns' edge rusher has been unstoppable this season. No one has found an answer to slow him down, as he's recorded a sack in five straight games. This injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Texas. Steve Sarkisian spoke briefly about the injury.

"Colin Simmons obviously looks like a lower leg injury, obviously was ruled out the rest of the day," Sarkisian said on Saturday. "I don't know the extent of it all."

We'll get more updates as the week progresses, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's ruled out for this week's game against Ole Miss. Simmons was in a boot in Texas' win over UTSA but was good to go the following week against Tennessee. This injury appears to be a little more serious.

Who Steps Up if Colin Simmons Misses Extended Time?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with defensive end Lance Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Simmons is out, defensive end Lance Jackson would have to step up as a pass rusher. He's been excellent at stopping the run, but he has only one sack. The Longhorns would desperately need consistent pass rushers, and Jackson is the obvious candidate.

We could also see more of Zina Umeozulu. The sophomore has three career sacks and a forced fumble. It's impossible to replicate Simmons' production, but Texas will require multiple players to step up.

An injury is never timely, but Simmons possibly missing this week is unfortunate. The Longhorns will see Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels' elite offense. Texas has to pressure Chambliss, and losing their top rusher would be a huge disadvantage. Hopefully, Simmons didn't suffer a long-term injury because the Longhorns can't succeed without him.

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