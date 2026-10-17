Texas Longhorns DE Colin Simmons Carted Off After Injury vs. Florida

The Texas Longhorns' matchup with the Florida Gators in Austin on Saturday went from bad to worse in the fourth quarter.

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons suffered an apparent lower-body and laid down on the turf in obvious pain. He took his helmet off and then had to be helped off the field with arms around the training staff.

After a few minutes in the medical tent, he got carted off back to the Texas locker room.

The game was tied 17-17 at the time, as the Florida offense was having its way with the Texas defense.

Colin Simmons Previously Dealt With Another Lower-Body Injury

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over UTSA, Simmons exited in the second half before being seen on the sideline with a boot.

He then had the bye week to rest up before the Longhorns hit the road for Knoxville.

It turned out that prior injury didn't impact him, as he had a career-high 5.5 sacks in the win over Tennessee.

However, this latest injury appears to be much more serious. While Texas' season would undoubtedly take a big hit if Simmons missed notable time, his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft would also become a conversation. If healthy, Simmons is expected to a potential Top-10 pick next spring.

Colin Simmons Has Had Big Season Before Injury

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) rushes the line during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains unclear what exact injury Simmons is dealing with and if he will miss any time. Fans will have to wait for an eventual update from head coach Steve Sarkisian.

But if he were to miss any games, it would be an obvious blow for a Texas squad that has looked like a shell of what was once the No. 1 team in the country before last week's brutal loss to Oklahoma.

Simmons was having a big game before the injury. He exited with eight total tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack.

He's now up to 10.5 sacks this season but it remains to be seen when he will have a chance to add to that total.

In his three-year career at Texas, Simmons has tallied 31.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and an interception. This was highlighted by winning the Shaun Alexander Award in 2023, which is given annually to the best freshman in college football.

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