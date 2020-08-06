College Football Playoff Pushes Back Selection Day

The College Football Playoff committee is now planning on meeting later in the year to accommodate Power 5 conferences' decisions to push back championship games.

The committee usually meets on the first Sunday in December, which would have fallen on Dec. 6 this year, but with conferences planning championship games as late as Dec. 19, it made been impossible to get a full picture of each team's resume.

"With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season," CFP executive director Hancock said. "The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information."



The group has also cancelled media days for the two semifinal games and pushed back arrival times for teams from the Friday before the games to Saturday.

"In this unprecedented time, the Management Committee believes it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staffs to complete their game-week preparation on campus, under the familiar protocols they will have used all season," said Hancock. "This is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but it is the right thing to do."



The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI