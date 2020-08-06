LonghornsCountry
College Football Playoff Pushes Back Selection Day

Chris Dukes

The College Football Playoff committee is now planning on meeting later in the year to accommodate Power 5 conferences' decisions to push back championship games. 

The committee usually meets on the first Sunday in December, which would have fallen on Dec. 6 this year, but with conferences planning championship games as late as Dec. 19, it made been impossible to get a full picture of each team's resume. 

"With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season," CFP executive director Hancock said. "The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information."

The group has also cancelled media days for the two semifinal games and pushed back arrival times for teams from the Friday  before the games to Saturday. 

"In this unprecedented time, the Management Committee believes it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staffs to complete their game-week preparation on campus, under the familiar protocols they will have used all season," said Hancock. "This is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but it is the right thing to do."

The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Texas Longhorns Get Surprise Early-Morning Commitment

Texas fans woke up Thursday morning to good news with the commitment of Florida offensive lineman Michael Myslinski

Chris Dukes

Austin Mayor Concerned About Planned UT Crowd Size

Austin Mayor Steve Adler weighed in on the University of Texas' potential plan to allow 25% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

The NCAA Appears to Have Kept Things Together With Today's Decision, but for How Long?

The governing body is expected to give each division autonomy over whether to hold a postseason. Still, the need to make different rules for different groups only highlights the real rift that's growing between larger and smaller classifications of schools.

Chris Dukes

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Florida Offensive Lineman?

Bishop Kenny HS offensive lineman Michael Myslinski is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks and he may be trending towards the Forty Acres.

Tomer Barazani

DeSoto DL Shemar Turner Remains Big Target for Texas Longhorns

High school head coach believes the SI All American Candidate would be a close to a five-star prospect if he had the benefit of spring practice.

TD Jones

What Does the Big 12 10-Game Season Mean for Texas?

On Monday, the Big 12 presidents and chancellors approved a nine conference game and one non-conference game format for the upcoming season.

Tomer Barazani

Hometown Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Still Hasn't Hit High Ceiling

Austin LBJ coaches believe as good as Andrew Mukuba has been, he's still going to get better. And he's shown plenty of interest in the hometown Longhorns

TD Jones

SI All American: Texas Running Back Target Just Misses National Top 10

Cy-Fair's LJ Johnson was named an honorable mention in SI All American's list of the nation's top running backs.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby lauded the decision for 'providing the most flexibility moving forward'

Chris Dukes

Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

Reports have surfaced the league will go to a nine-game conference schedule with one nonconference game on the slate

Chris Dukes