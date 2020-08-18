Could the Texas Longhorns 'Shock the World' With Another Surprise Commitment?

From Overland Park, Kansas, safety star Dasan McCullough has all signs pointing towards a commitment to either Ohio State or Clemson. 247Sports has two crystal ball predictions for the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound McCullough is ranked the No. 7 athlete, No. 1 player in the state of Kansas and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

In addition to Texas, Clemson and Ohio State he also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Fresno State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Morgan State, Nebraska, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A & M, Toledo, Tulsa, USC, Utah, Washington, Western Illinois, Western Kentucky and Rutgers.

However, things got interesting when fresh Longhorn commit Quinn Ewers tweeted and retweeted McCullough’s recent message.

Could this be a hint that McCullough will “#ShockTheWorld” and follow Ewers to the Forty Acres?

The six-foot-five, 220 pound athlete also tweeted out a message suggesting that the Longhorns might be in the race:

Thoughts

The commitment of the No.1 player in the 2022 (Quinn Ewers) has opened up the doors wide open for potential recruits nationwide to join the Longhorns. As the story develops, it shouldn’t shock anyone to see McCullough flip his favorite and follow Ewers to Austin.

The announcement is set to take place at around 12:30 p.m. CST on social media.

