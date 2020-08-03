LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Could We See Bowl Games Pushed into the Spring?

Chris Dukes

The 2020 college football season is going to be like none other before it due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and it's starting to look like the bowl season will follow suit. 

In a recent interview with ESPN, executive director of the College Football Bowl Association Nick Carparelli said he fully expects things to be fluid and changing when it comes to the dates of bowl games. 

"Once the season does officially kick off, the conferences will come together with their bowl partners and talk about when does the bowl season start, how long is it, and when does it need to end? Similar to the regular season, the answers to those are going to be different than what they typically are. I'm not so sure that just because conference championship games are played on the 19th that the bowl season can't still start on that date. Typically, teams that are playing in conference championship games are not playing on that first week of the bowl season anyway. I'm not suggesting that's how it's going to happen; it's just one example of how we all need to be open-minded and flexible this year, not rule anything out."

While the concept of playing bowl games well into January and beyond has come up, it's not the only topic of discussion when it comes to postseason contests. The question of eligibility and the selection process when it comes to teams playing an unequal number of games are also important pieces of the puzzle. 

"A lot of thought has gone into those partnerships, which is the reason those bowls and conferences came together, so we feel that this year, final records should be really minimized and conferences should simply fill their bowl slots based on the final standings within their conference. I say final standings, but it's up to each conference how they want to fill their bowl spots, but we already have the system in place. We have direct agreements between conferences and bowl games and oftentimes they're predicated on final bowl eligibility as to whether or not they can all be filled, but I think this year we're discussing the notion that they simply get filled regardless of final record."

That means we could see four-win teams from the Pac 12 and ACC making appearances in bowl games this year. 

There's a chance a team like Texas could lose a non-conference game, then run the table in the Big 12. Would that team have an argument to get into the College Football Playoff over an undefeated Pac 12 team that only played games within its own conference?

In a sport where the decision of who gets a chance to compete for a national title is already so subjective, there probably aren't any easy answers coming. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

SI All American ranks Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton as the class' No. 2 overall running back.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

by

Tbsports

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

Texas Longhorns freshman Alfred Collins shows off his new Burnt Orange jersey in photo on social media

Chris Dukes

There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy