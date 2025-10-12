DeAndre Moore Jr. Has a Wild Metaphor for Texas Longhorns
After a hard weekend in The Swamp, the unranked Texas Longhorns bounced back with a momentous victory against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry matchup.
The Longhorns rallied around a dominant defensive performance in Dallas, but a productive offensive showing was also a key component of their 23-6 victory.
Their slow start bore resemblance to their past few weeks of play, but Texas found a new gear in the second half that gave new life to both the game and possibly even their season at large. Junior wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. commented on his team’s need to execute in a media availability after the game.
Moore’s metaphor for the Longhorns
The rivalry between the Longhorns and the Sooners is one that ignites both the players and fans from each respective program, and Moore’s attitude following the game encapsulates the intensity with which Texas approached the battle.
"When you're sharks and you smell blood in the water, you got to go get your food,” he said, according to OrangeBloods' Anwar Richardson. “We didn't want to play with our food. So we have to go out there and continue to execute."
The Longhorns had just one field goal to show for their entire offensive effort in the first half, but halftime adjustments made a clear difference for quarterback Arch Manning and his group.
Notably, Manning found Moore in the endzone for a 12-yard conversion in Texas’ first drive in the second half. This touchdown was the culmination of a 14-play drive, and it took up nearly half of the third quarter.
The momentum it sparked resulted in a three-and-out for the Sooners on their next offensive drive, and Texas finished out the third quarter with a 48-yard field goal from kicker Mason Shipley.
The Sooners were quiet in the fourth and final quarter, too, indicating that this third-quarter momentum shift was enough to help sway the matchup in favor of the Longhorns.
Moore played a crucial role in this massive win for Texas, racking up three receptions for 50 yards and the third-quarter touchdown. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch and led the team in terms of receiving yards.
After missing this year’s UTEP game with a concussion, Moore has made it clear these past few weeks that he is back and looking to help lead this team throughout the remainder of the season.
The next time he and the rest of the Longhorns will “smell blood in the water” will be this upcoming Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, against the Kentucky Wildcats.
If all goes as planned against the SEC’s current worst ranked program, Texas will move to 2-1 in conference play.