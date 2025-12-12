Ranking the 5 Most Important Games on the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Schedule

While every game in the college football season is labeled an important one, there are games every year that many fans have circled on their calendar. Whether it be a rivalry showdown or a premier out-of-conference matchup, there are games that just mean more to every college football fan.

With the beginning of the nine-game conference schedule in the SEC, the Texas Longhorns will navigate a variety of matchups that could dictate how their season goes. The program will also face off against its three permanent rivals: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

FULL TEXAS 2026 SCHEDULE: pic.twitter.com/ohsO8BP931 — Matt Galatzan (@MattGalatzan) December 12, 2025

With the 2026 schedule now revealed, it's time to take a look at the most impactful games on Texas' schedule. Here are the five most important games for the Longhorns next season.

Ranking the 5 Most Impactful Games on Texas' Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 27, College Station, TX)

It's no secret that the Lone Star Showdown is one of the most important rivalries in the state of Texas. After a 12-year hiatus in the rivalry, each program's motivation to beat their opponent seems to be at an all-time high.

With the Longhorns upsetting No. 7 Texas A&M in Austin this season, the Aggies will certainly be looking for revenge on their home turf when Texas travels to College Station next season. If both teams are ranked towards the end of the regular season, it could also be a resume builder if both programs are eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

And if the last two years are any indication, this game will have a direct say on who plays for the SEC title in Atlanta.

3. Oklahoma Sooners (Oct. 10, Dallas, TX)

In the 2025 regular season, the Longhorns stunned Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Early on in the season, the Sooners appeared to have a defense on the same level as Ohio State's. Texas has now won the last two rivalry matchups in Dallas and could make program history by defeating Oklahoma three times in a row for the first time.

If the Longhorns can leave Dallas with a win, it could give the team confidence they can carry through the rest of their conference schedule. A win over a playoff team could do wonders for Texas with the conference now moving to a nine-conference game schedule.

The winner of this game typically goes on to either make the playoff, play for a conference title, or both. In other words, it is a must win.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (Sept. 12, Austin, TX)

Part two of Texas and Ohio State's home-and-home agreement will be one of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory. The Longhorns suffered a season-opening 14-7 loss to the Buckeyes, which eventually played a factor in Texas being left out of the College Football Playoff.

A little over a year after their original matchup in Columbus, Ohio, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will have a chance to redeem themselves against one of the best teams in the country.

What stands out about the matchup in Austin is that it comes after both programs have already opened their 2026 campaigns. The Longhorns will face off against Texas State to open their season while the Buckeyes will take on Ball State.

With both teams already seeing their players in action, the game at DKR could feature more complete teams compared to 2025's showdown.

In another year this one might be higher, but conference games come first. If Texas can win, however, it will have a massive impact on their CFP resumé.

4. LSU Tigers (Nov. 14, Baton Rouge, LA)

Many around the college football world are wondering what LSU will look like next season with the hiring of head coach Lane Kiffin. The Longhorns will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers in Week 11 of the regular season.

The last time the two programs met in 2019, it was classic shootout between two of the most elite offenses in college football. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Sam Ehlinger combined for over 850 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the Longhorns' 45-38 loss.

With Kiffin being an offensive minded head coach, Arch Manning and the Texas offense will need to be ready for another shootout when they face LSU for the first time in seven years.

5. Tennessee Volunteers (Sept. 26, Knoxville, TN)

The Volunteers had high hopes for the 2025 season, but ultimately fell short due to an inconsistent defense. Tennessee finished eighth in the SEC with losses to No. 3 Georgia, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Alabama, and No. 14 Vanderbilt.

If Josh Heupel's program didn't face four of the top six teams in the conference, Tennessee likely would have been in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot late in the season.

The matchup in Knoxville is important for a variety of reasons, but there a couple stand out immediately. Not only will it be Texas' first road matchup, but it will also serve as a significant test for what could end up being a young Longhorns defense.

Recommended Articles