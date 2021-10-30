Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Defensive Takeaways: Texas Longhorns Defense Can’t Hold On

    Texas defense fails late again, Longhorns lose 31-24 to the Baylor Bears
    Author:

    Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and now Baylor. On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns gave up a lead for the third game in a row and lost 31-24 to the Bears.

    On the first drive, Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense created a turnover (B.J. Foster intercepted Gerry Bohanon), leading to a 7-0 Texas lead early.

    The Bears were able to move the ball, yet Texas made timely stop after stop to secure a 14-10 lead going into the half. The Longhorns snagged their second interception when Luke Brockermeyer picked off Bohanon late in the second quarter.

    During the bye week, coach Steve Sarkisian stressed the importance of finishing games.

    “Finishing games and winning those tight games like that, I think is somewhat contagious, because when you can do it once, you can do it twice, you start to build that confidence and belief in doing it,'' Sarkisian said.

    Defensive Takeaways: Texas Defense Can't Hold On

    However, Sarkisian’s words didn’t seem to resonate with the team. During the second half, Baylor’s offense scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 31-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

    Baylor’s offense racked up 430 total yards, as the Bears were able to avoid a Longhorn comeback and win the game.

    Texas falls to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12. The Longhorns have a long road ahead.

