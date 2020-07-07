LonghornsCountry
Ehlinger, Herman Rank in Top Five Among Coach-QB Duos

Chris Dukes

Texas' Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger have made for a successful match during their time together on the Forty Acres. 

Together they have brought the Longhorns out of a bowl drought to three straight postseason wins, a Big 12 Championship appearance and a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia two years ago. 

National pundits have also taken notice. The pairing was recently voted the third-best quarterback-coach duo in the country by ESPN. 

The outlet ranked Herman and Ehlinger behind Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Ohio State's Ryan Day and Justin Fields. 

After Vince Young and Colt McCoy made Texas a QB haven in the previous decade, the Longhorns' offense disappeared from 2010 through 2017 as the team cycled through both coaches and quarterbacks. But the marriage between Herman and Ehlinger has revived the fireworks in Austin, and their offensive success over the past two years -- 80 total TDs, 8,100 yards -- is on par with anything Young or McCoy produced in their heyday.

Rounding out the top five are Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Tanner Morgan and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond. 

Former Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and his North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell earned the "odd couple" spot on ESPN's list. 

