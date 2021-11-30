Elite OL Malik Agbo Releases Top 4; Longhorns Gaining Momentum

On Sunday, elite offensive lineman Malik Agbo (2022 class) released his top 4 schools which included the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside Texas, Agbo listed Oklahoma, Auburn, and Miami in the final group. Initially, the Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer High School product heavily favored the Auburn Tigers, but things seemed to have changed.

According to 247Sports, the Longhorns have gained momentum in their pursuit of Agbo’s commitment. On Wednesday morning, offensive line coach Kyle Flood will visit Agbo with hopes of closing the deal and securing a commitment.

In addition, Agbo retweeted and liked several posts from Texas players and commits last night, possibly foreshadowing what’s to come:

With Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley moving to USC, Agbo could easily shift his allegiance to the Trojans in the near future as well.

Following Riley's departure, several players are taking a second look at the Longhorns. Most notably, Kobie McKinzie, who de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday, is currently being evaluated by the Longhorns’’ staff.

If given the opportunity, McKinzie will most likely join the Longhorns.

With a struggling offensive line, Agbo will have the unique opportunity to immediately compete for a starting position freshman year at Texas. That is if he chooses the Longhorns.

Agbo is set to make his decision on December 15th.

