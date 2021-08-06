Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021
Author:

Over the past few weeks, expectations of the Texas Longhorns have been soaring. Under Steve Sarkisian’s leadership, the Longhorns have built a dynamic and promising coaching staff.

Additionally, Texas made headlines off the field when it announced it would leave the Big 12 to join the SEC alongside the Oklahoma Sooners.

Amid all of the momentum, only time will tell if the Longhorns will live up to the hype and high expectations.

ESPN’s preseason top 25 power rankings puts the Longhorns in the 21st spot:

READ MORE: Colts Coach Frank Reich Heaps Praise On Longhorns Sam Ehlinger

READ MORE: Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

Here’s what ESPN had to say:

21. Texas Longhorns

2020 record: 7-3

Recommended Articles

texas-tcu
Play
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

Sark
Play
News

Texas Lands Commitment From Talented Out of State Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment from an out of state defensive back on Thursday night

chris-beard
Play
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

For Chris Beard and the Longhorns, the winning starts now

2021 preseason FPI: 7

Key September game: Sept. 4 vs. Louisiana

Season outlook: No pressure, Steve Sarkisian. The Horns plucked Sark from Alabama to bring a little SEC ball to Austin, then announced they're headed back that way in however many years. In the meantime, the Longhorns have to contend with a loaded Sooners team, hostile Big 12 fans at every stop, tough road trips to TCU (7-2 against Texas since joining the conference) and Iowa State, and at another bitter old rival in Arkansas. Oh, and that Louisiana team in Week 1 has the most returning production of any team in the country -- and beat Iowa State in Ames in last year's season opener. -- Wilson

Most other media outlets place the Longhorns in a relatively similar ranking. Given the uncertainty and excitement surrounding the new program, Texas could be a dark horse this season.

Star running back Bijan Robinson, who is expected to break out in his first season with Sarkisian, will be paramount to the Longhorns’ success. When asked about Robinson’s production, Sarkisian confirmed that the sophomore will get many more touches this season.

Alongside new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, the Longhorns have tremendous upside. Now it’s up to the players to get on the field and prove it.

CONTINUE READING: Colts Coach Frank Reich Heaps Praise On Longhorns Sam Ehlinger

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

texas-tcu
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

Sark
News

Texas Lands Commitment From Talented Out of State Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment from an out of state defensive back on Thursday night

chris-beard
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

For Chris Beard and the Longhorns, the winning starts now

Ehlinger
News

Colts Coach Frank Reich Heaps Praise On Longhorns Sam Ehlinger

Former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is earning praise in Colts training camp

USATSI_15246170
News

Kansas Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Jayhawks bring a struggling offense to Austin under Lance Leipold's new regime

Maalik
Football

Two Longhorns Commits Debut In Initial 2022 SI-99 Recruiting Rankings

SI All-American released its initial SI-99 Rankings for the 2022 class on Wednesday, and a few Longhorns made an appearance

switzer ou
News

Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Switzer offered a compliment to what he thinks OU will do ... and a backhanded compliment directed at Austin.

NFL
News

Talented LB Prospect Eoghan Kerry Makes College Decision

The Texas Longhorns landed their 16th commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday morning