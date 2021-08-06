ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

Over the past few weeks, expectations of the Texas Longhorns have been soaring. Under Steve Sarkisian’s leadership, the Longhorns have built a dynamic and promising coaching staff.

Additionally, Texas made headlines off the field when it announced it would leave the Big 12 to join the SEC alongside the Oklahoma Sooners.

Amid all of the momentum, only time will tell if the Longhorns will live up to the hype and high expectations.

ESPN’s preseason top 25 power rankings puts the Longhorns in the 21st spot:

Here’s what ESPN had to say:

21. Texas Longhorns

2020 record: 7-3

2021 preseason FPI: 7

Key September game: Sept. 4 vs. Louisiana

Season outlook: No pressure, Steve Sarkisian. The Horns plucked Sark from Alabama to bring a little SEC ball to Austin, then announced they're headed back that way in however many years. In the meantime, the Longhorns have to contend with a loaded Sooners team, hostile Big 12 fans at every stop, tough road trips to TCU (7-2 against Texas since joining the conference) and Iowa State, and at another bitter old rival in Arkansas. Oh, and that Louisiana team in Week 1 has the most returning production of any team in the country -- and beat Iowa State in Ames in last year's season opener. -- Wilson

Most other media outlets place the Longhorns in a relatively similar ranking. Given the uncertainty and excitement surrounding the new program, Texas could be a dark horse this season.

Star running back Bijan Robinson, who is expected to break out in his first season with Sarkisian, will be paramount to the Longhorns’ success. When asked about Robinson’s production, Sarkisian confirmed that the sophomore will get many more touches this season.

Alongside new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, the Longhorns have tremendous upside. Now it’s up to the players to get on the field and prove it.

