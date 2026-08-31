Every Texas Longhorns Player That Made a NFL 53-Man Roster
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The Texas Longhorns will once again be well represented in the NFL during the 2026 season after all 32 teams officially announced their 53-man rosters on Sunday following the end of preseason. =
Some moves came as a surprise, like the Dallas Cowboys waiving running back Jaydon Blue after just one year with the team. Other moves brought a massive smile to the face of Texas fans, highlighted by defensive end Ethan Burke making the Baltimore Ravens roster despite not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine before going undrafted.
And of course, the best of the best include Bijan Robinson and Byron Murphy II, who are two of the top players at their respective positions.
By position, here is every former Texas player that made an NFL 53-man roster, including those that were placed on injured reserve:
Where Every Texas Longhorns Player Landed on NFL's Cutdown Day
Quarterbacks
- Quinn Ewers, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sam Ehlinger, Denver Broncos
Running Backs
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
- Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Fullback
- Andrew Beck, New York Jets
Wide Receivers
- Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
- Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
- Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
- Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
- Isaiah Bond, WR, Cleveland Browns
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos
- Devin Duvernay, Arizona Cardinals
Tight Ends
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
- Jack Endries, Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive Line
- Kelvin Banks, New Orleans Saints
- Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders
- DJ Campbell, Miami Dolphins
- Hayden Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Defensive Line
- Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks
- Alfred Collins, San Francisco 49ers
- Ethan Burke, Baltimore Ravens
- Barryn Sorrell, Green Bay Packers
- T'Vondre Sweat, New York Jets
- Moro Ojomo, Philadelphia Eagles
- Poona Ford, Los Angeles Rams
- Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos
- Vernon Broughton, New Orleans Saints
- Charles Omenihu, Washington Commanders
Linebackers
- DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys
- Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans
- Joseph Ossai, New York Jets
Cornerbacks
- Jahdae Barron, Denver Broncos
- Malik Muhammad, Chicago Bears
Safeties
- Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles
- Michael Taaffe, Miami Dolphins
- PJ Locke III, Dallas Cowboys
- Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos
Specialists
- Michael Dickson, Punter, Seattle Seahawks
- Cameron Dicker, Kicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Injured Reserve
- Trey Moore, LB, Miami Dolphins
- DeShon Elliott, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jaylan Ford, LB New Orleans Saints
- Brenden Schooler, S, New England Patriots
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7