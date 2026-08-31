Every Texas Longhorns Player That Made a NFL 53-Man Roster

The Texas Longhorns will once again be well represented in the NFL during the 2026 season after all 32 teams officially announced their 53-man rosters on Sunday following the end of preseason. =

Some moves came as a surprise, like the Dallas Cowboys waiving running back Jaydon Blue after just one year with the team. Other moves brought a massive smile to the face of Texas fans, highlighted by defensive end Ethan Burke making the Baltimore Ravens roster despite not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine before going undrafted.

And of course, the best of the best include Bijan Robinson and Byron Murphy II, who are two of the top players at their respective positions.

By position, here is every former Texas player that made an NFL 53-man roster, including those that were placed on injured reserve:

Where Every Texas Longhorns Player Landed on NFL's Cutdown Day

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks



- Quinn Ewers, Jacksonville Jaguars



- Sam Ehlinger, Denver Broncos

Running Backs



- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers



- Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Fullback



- Andrew Beck, New York Jets

Wide Receivers



- Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs



- Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers



- Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets



- Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams



- Isaiah Bond, WR, Cleveland Browns



- Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos



- Devin Duvernay, Arizona Cardinals

Tight Ends



- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers



- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans



- Jack Endries, Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) walks on the field while holding his helmet during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line



- Kelvin Banks, New Orleans Saints



- Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders



- DJ Campbell, Miami Dolphins



- Hayden Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Defensive Line



- Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks



- Alfred Collins, San Francisco 49ers



- Ethan Burke, Baltimore Ravens



- Barryn Sorrell, Green Bay Packers



- T'Vondre Sweat, New York Jets



- Moro Ojomo, Philadelphia Eagles



- Poona Ford, Los Angeles Rams



- Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos



- Vernon Broughton, New Orleans Saints



- Charles Omenihu, Washington Commanders

Linebackers



- DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys



- Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans



- Joseph Ossai, New York Jets

Cornerbacks



- Jahdae Barron, Denver Broncos



- Malik Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties



- Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles



- Michael Taaffe, Miami Dolphins



- PJ Locke III, Dallas Cowboys



- Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

Specialists



- Michael Dickson, Punter, Seattle Seahawks



- Cameron Dicker, Kicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Injured Reserve



- Trey Moore, LB, Miami Dolphins



- DeShon Elliott, S, Pittsburgh Steelers



- Jaylan Ford, LB New Orleans Saints



- Brenden Schooler, S, New England Patriots

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