Ex Longhorn Casey Thompson: Next Nebraska QB1?

Nebraska offensive coordinator spoke on the status of Casey Thompson and the Nebraska quarterback race.

Following the transfer of former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, the Huskers turned to the transfer portal themselves, hoping to find their next man under center. 

As a result, Nebraska brought in two highly touted transfer quarterbacks, including former Longhorn Casey Thompson, to compete for the starting job this fall. 

And according to a report, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple would likely lean towards naming Thompson the starter if the season started today. 

“I think he’s the best one right now,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said of Thompson earlier this week, per 247Sports. “That might change tomorrow. There is nothing set in stone. But yeah, Casey."

With Martinez transferring, it does leave a void in an offense that at times could move the ball with the best teams in the country, nearly notching several top 10 upset wins. Martinez threw for 2,863 yards last season to go with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 61.8% of his passes.

Ex Longhorn Casey Thompson: Next Nebraska QB1?

Nebraska offensive coordinator spoke on the status of Casey Thompson and the Nebraska quarterback race.

Meanwhile, for the Longhorns, Thompson produced a solid season while battling a lingering thumb injury throughout the season. Thompson threw for 2,113 yards with a Big 12 best 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 63.2% of his passes. 

Whether or not Thompson is named QB1 for the Huskers come fall is still yet to be seen. However, if he does earn the starting job, Thompson is more than capable of replacing Martinez and elevating the Nebraska offense. 

