Family of Longhorn Pioneer Julius Whittier Suing NCAA

The family first African American player in the history of the Texas Longhorns program is suing the NCAA for negligence and wrongful death stemming from Whittier's death from football-related head trauma.

Julius Whittier was a pioneer in the Texas football program. Not only was the former offensive lineman and tight end the first African American to letter for the Longhorns football team, he was a member of the 1970 National Championship squad. He was also part of three Southwest Conference Championship teams and the 1972 Cotton Bowl winners that beat Alabama.

He earned his degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs and later earned a law degree.

Whittier's name has been spoken often in the press lately as several University of Texas athletes have suggested a portion of the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium be renamed in his honor.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the 21-page lawsuit says the NCAA “breached its duty by failing to exercise its powers to mitigate known risks, or risks it should have known to exist, to college athletes, including Mr. Whittier, from the long-term, life-altering risks and consequences of head trauma sustained while participating in college football.”

"He continually spoke of how he was trained to block, using his head,” his sister Mildred Whittier said in a 2017 interview with the San Antonio Express-News. “For someone who was as brilliant and as vital as my brother, it's just sad."

The Houston Chronicle has a full copy of the suit filed on Whittier's behalf. You can read it here.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI