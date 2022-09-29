The Texas Longhorns will continue their Big 12 slate against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. central.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1) at TCU (3-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: After getting upset by Kansas State last week, the Sooners need to bounce back quickly. They should do that against TCU, even on the road. Oklahoma 35, TCU 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I mean, the ‘Hateful Eight’ (love the name, by the way) would love to keep the ‘L’ train going for OU. But, I don’t think TCU is as talented as Kansas State, honestly. The Sooners will be highly motivated this week. Oklahoma 38, TCU 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Give some credit to TCU coach Sonny Dykes for handling his business in a tough environment against his former school, SMU. Too bad the Horned Frogs are playing a ticked-off Sooners team that needs to take its anger out of some poor roster after losing to quarterback Adrian Martinez and Kansas State. Oklahoma 45, TCU 21.

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma bounces back from an upset loss in dominant fashion, taking its frustrations out on TCU. The Sooners will make sure not to get caught looking ahead to next week and the Red River Rivalry with Texas. Oklahoma 42, TCU 16

Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) at Kansas State (3-1, 1-0), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: This will be the fourth straight ranked team that Texas Tech has taken on this season. The Red Raiders have knocked off two out of three, both in overtime thrillers. Why not make it three out of four? The Wildcats have a dynamic offense with running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez, but the Red Raiders defense has looked stronger than usual. Tech has a playmaker of their own in sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith, who will lead the Raiders to a victory and a spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday. Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This one is a difficult pick. Both teams are coming off seismic wins over the two SEC-bound teams and that would naturally lead to a let-down loss. But … only one can lose (those are the rules as I understand them). I’ll take the home team. Texas Tech’s performance in its one road game didn’t inspire a lot of confidence. But, there’s something to be said for building on that experience during the next road game. That’s the unknown when it comes to Tech. Kansas State 33, Texas Tech 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Can Tech pull off another Top-25 upset? After beating No. 25 Houston in overtime, playing close with No. 14 NC State and defeating No. 22 Texas, anything is possible. Then again, the Red Raiders gave up over 100 yards to Texas running back Bijan Robinson and allowed him to score twice. Vaughn is just as skilled and he’s playing in front of a home crowd. Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Both teams are entering this game riding the high of a huge upset win, looking to keep the momentum going. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, that goes the way of Kansas State who leaves this one with a victory. Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 28

Oklahoma State (3-0) at Baylor (3-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, Fox

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Bears caught a tough break in Week 2 with their loss to BYU, but they’ve recovered and are back on track. Baylor and head coach Dave Aranda still boast one of the best lineman units in the conference on both side of the ball. Baylor makes its move with a victory over the Cowboys. Baylor 31, Oklahoma State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Shame on the Big 12 schedule makers for putting this game so early in the Big 12 slate because it could heavily influence who gets into the Big 12 Championship game. Of course, last year Oklahoma State won this game in Stillwater and they ended up meeting in Arlington anyway, with Baylor winning the Big 12 title game. I wouldn’t say they’re the odds-on favorites to return, but they’re certainly prime contenders. I think Baylor will win by a field goal, but the loss in no way hurts OSU’s chances of getting back to the title game in December. It just reduces the Cowboys’ margin of error. Baylor 33, Oklahoma State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: In the game of the week, Baylor has a chance to take control of the Big 12. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders have been efficient, but he tossed seven of his 12 interceptions last season against the Bears. The Bears take the lead in the conference in front of a packed McLane Stadium. Baylor 41, Oklahoma State 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A rematch of last season’s Big 12 title game could make for a possible revenge game for Oklahoma State. However, Baylor wins this one, too, and continues its path towards a second straight conference title. Baylor 35, Oklahoma State 28.

Iowa State (3-1, 0-1) at Kansas (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Kansas will stay undefeated in this conference clash. The Jayhawks are on a roll and could be a dark horse candidate to make a run at the Big 12 title game. Kansas 29, Iowa State 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The Jayhawk train has to end at some point, right? But ISU has played just one road game and scored 10 points against Iowa. I mean, a Kansas win isn’t out of the question here. Oh, lord, I love an underdog. Kansas 33, Iowa State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Kansas was ranked this week, I’d pick Iowa State. Too bad the AP voters couldn’t give the people what they want. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels goes off in Lawrence again, and the Jayhawks inch closer to becoming bowl eligible this season. If the Jayhawks are not ranked before taking on TCU, we riot. Kansas 34, Iowa State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The AP Poll may not want to rank Kansas yet, but it may very well move to 5-0 after this week and become a serious Big 12 title contender. I’m all in on the Jayhawks, who ride a big offensive performance to a win. Kansas 42, Iowa State 31

