Fan Nation Big 12 Week 13 Staff Predictions

The Texas Longhorns are set to face Baylor on Friday.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. central, ESPN2

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: West Virginia has been extremely disappointing this season, and I think they will not be motivated in this matchup. Oklahoma State lost Bedlam, and they hope to end their season with a victory. I think Oklahoma State runs away from West Virginia and it ends up being a blowout. Oklahoma State 30, West Virginia 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is probably it for West Virginia coach Neal Brown, win or lose (and immense buyout notwithstanding). Oklahoma State 34, West Virginia 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State gets a much-needed morale win and sends quarterback Spencer Sanders off right on Senior Day. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers end a woeful season and send Neal Brown packing as the lone Big 12 firing of 2022. Oklahoma State 38, West Virginia 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This has the potential to be an entertaining, high-scoring shootout between two teams that have struggled on defense at times. That being said, I trust quarterback Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense more than West Virginia's and anticipate them winning a thriller in the early Saturday afternoon window. Oklahoma State 49, West Virginia 41

Iowa State at TCU, 3 p.m. central, Fox

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Will Iowa State ever win a close game? The answer to that question is a big fat no. Iowa State plays great defense but can't score points in the red zone and will get exposed by TCU this weekend. The Horned Frogs' magical season will continue as they head to Arlington with College Football Playoff hopes on the line. TCU pulls away in the second half as Iowa State won't be able to compete for 60 minutes. TCU 31, Iowa State 16

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I was at the 2014 game where TCU demolished Iowa State on its way to winning a share of the Big 12 title with Baylor … and getting kicked out of the College Football Playoff the next day. I don’t expect the committee to be fair to TCU if it loses either of the next two games. Treat ISU with respect — they have a great defense and a wrecking ball of a wide receiver. If the Horned Frogs do that, they’ll win. TCU 34, Iowa State 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the game was in Ames, maybe Iowa State could keep it close. Instead, TCU will close out its improbable season by thanking the seniors for sticking through a coaching change with a perfect record. TCU coach Sonny Dykes caps off his Coach of the Year status with another victory in Fort Worth. TCU 28, Iowa State 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Iowa State, the worst team in the Big 12, hits the road to take on TCU, the best team in the Big 12. It would be a wonderfully chaotic scenario if Iowa State won and greatly hampered TCU's playoff aspirations, but I simply do not trust their offense to keep up with TCU's in a game that could get ugly in the second half. TCU 42, Iowa State 10

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. central, FS1

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This game is enticing as both teams are trying to reach seven regular season wins. Texas Tech has exceeded expectations this season given its difficult schedule and faces a Sooner team who has been disappointing. I think Oklahoma wins the talent battle and will build off Bedlam and win a classic. This game will have plenty of fireworks, but Oklahoma makes enough plays late in the end. Oklahoma 38, Texas Tech 35

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is a hard one to project. Oklahoma loses on the road to West Virginia and then plunders Oklahoma State at home. Texas Tech wins on the road at Iowa State but the week before falls at home. I feel like this is a pick ‘em kind of game. And I think Oklahoma is the hotter hand. Oklahoma 36, Texas Tech 34

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Oklahoma seems to be trending down while Texas Tech is trending up. Maybe that's the case past 2022, but the Sooners march into Lubbock and win by 13 thanks to quarterback Dillion Gabriel's arm. At least the Red Raiders are going bowling, right? Oklahoma 34, Texas Tech 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game feels like the biggest tossup of the week in the Big 12, as both Oklahoma and Texas Tech have had up and down seasons. Night games in Jones AT&T Stadium have a spooky atmosphere and Texas Tech has a defense that can slow down Oklahoma's offense. I think that Texas Tech wins a close, getting to seven wins in year one under Joey McGuire. Texas Tech 38, Oklahoma 34

Kansas at Kansas State, 7 p.m. central, Fox

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Can the Jayhawks help send Texas to the Big 12 Title game? It will take a near-perfect performance on the road against their rival Kansas State. The Wildcats with a winning head to Dallas and have been playing solid football. Last week showed both teams are trending in different directions. I don't trust the Jayhawks defense to be able to slow down the Wildcats excellent run offense. Give me Kansas State to get it done and face TCU next week in Arlington. Kansas State 41, Kansas 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas fans will be rooting for Kansas. I think they’ll end up being disappointed. Kansas State 33, Kansas 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Congrats to Lance Liepold for getting Kansas to invest in its football program. Congrats to Jayhawk nation for keeping their best coach in over a decade in Lawrence. Congrats to Kansas State on punching its ticket to the Big 12 Championship. Congrats to all of Kansas, and Texas is still not back. Kansas State 38, Kansas 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This season is already a massive success for Kansas, regardless of the outcome of this game. Six wins and bowl eligibility are more than anyone anticipated. However, a chance to ruin a rival's shot at a conference championship has to have a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Maybe I'm crazy but give me Kansas, paving the way for Texas to make a Big 12 title game appearance. Kansas 28, Kansas State 21

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.