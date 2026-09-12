Final Injury Update for Texas Longhorns Before Ohio State Game

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with a few injuries ahead of Saturday night's matchup against No. 1 Ohio State in Austin.

Here are the latest updates right before kickoff:

Laurence Seymore, OL

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Seymore was probable headed into the Ohio State game, but he was suited up during warmups.

Seymore has been dealing with what Steve Sarkisian called an "injury hiccup" since the first scrimmage of fall camp. He played in the opener against Texas State, but it was Dylan Sikorski that got that start at left guard.

Derrek Cooper, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | X: @DerrekCooper80

Cooper suffered an ankle injuy in the first half of the season opener before returning to the bench in a boot. Sarkisian said Cooper would be in a boot for the "forseeable future."

Cooper was suited up during warmups in full pads but it remains to be seen if he will play. 247Sports reported he's a game-time decision.

Xavier Filsaime, S

Filsaime was wearing street clothes during warmups.

Filsaime didn't play in the opener against Texas State. He was in street clothes during warmups last week as well, which left the Longhorns without a key member of their secondary.

Markus Boswell, LB

Boswell was not dressed out during warmups. He was wearing his jersey and shorts but no pads.

Other Players Not Suited Up for Texas

- James Johnson, DL



- Elijah Ali, DL



- Isaiah Coleman, DL



- Nicolas Robertson, OL



- Kaden Scherer, OL

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