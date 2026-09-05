Steve Sarkisian Announces Derrek Cooper Injury Update for Texas Longhorns
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Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper suffered an injury in the first half of Saturday's 59-7 season-opening win over Texas State in Austin. He limped off to the locker room with some trainers before returning to the bench with a walking boot on his right foot.
He exited with just two carries for six yards in his collegiate debut.
While speaking with the media after the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on Cooper's injury as the Longhorns get prepared to host the Ohio State Buckeyes next week.
Derrek Cooper Dealing With Ankle Injury
Sarkisian said that Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury.
"Derrek Cooper's got an ankle (injury)," Sarkisian said. "We'll monitor that thing and see what that looks like moving forward."
Cooper's status for the Ohio State game is now in doubt, but it will all depend on how he recovers during the week. That said, a walking boot is never a good sign.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, the pairing of running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown means Cooper's potential absence won't be felt as much as it could.
Smothers and Brown combined for three touchdowns against Texas State, though the overall rushing efficiency could have been better.
Once Cooper gets back to full health, he'll play a role as Texas' No. 3 running back on what already looks like an elite offense.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7