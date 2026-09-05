Steve Sarkisian Announces Derrek Cooper Injury Update for Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper suffered an injury in the first half of Saturday's 59-7 season-opening win over Texas State in Austin. He limped off to the locker room with some trainers before returning to the bench with a walking boot on his right foot.

He exited with just two carries for six yards in his collegiate debut.

While speaking with the media after the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on Cooper's injury as the Longhorns get prepared to host the Ohio State Buckeyes next week.

Derrek Cooper Dealing With Ankle Injury

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | X: @DerrekCooper80

Sarkisian said that Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury.

"Derrek Cooper's got an ankle (injury)," Sarkisian said. "We'll monitor that thing and see what that looks like moving forward."

Cooper's status for the Ohio State game is now in doubt, but it will all depend on how he recovers during the week. That said, a walking boot is never a good sign.

Steve Sarkisian on Texas RB Derrek Cooper, who returned to the sideline with a walking boot in the second half.



“We’ll monitor that thing and see what that looks like moving forward.”



Said it’s an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/zFCKTSCE9i — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 5, 2026

Fortunately for the Longhorns, the pairing of running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown means Cooper's potential absence won't be felt as much as it could.

Smothers and Brown combined for three touchdowns against Texas State, though the overall rushing efficiency could have been better.

Once Cooper gets back to full health, he'll play a role as Texas' No. 3 running back on what already looks like an elite offense.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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