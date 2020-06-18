Former Longhorn Chris Simms reacts to the Mike Gundy incident

Oklahoma State head coach, Mike Gundy, came under heavy fire after posting a picture wearing an "OAN" -- One America News Network -- t-shirt during a weekend fishing trip. Star running back for OSU, Chuba Hubbard, took issue with the matter tweeting out:

Chuba met with coach Gundy later that day and issued the following apology video:

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Chris Simms had a strong reaction to the incident.

“I don’t know what else to say about Coach Gundy. You’re tone-deaf. You’re clueless for wearing that t-shirt. I mean, there is some really radical, crazy things talked about as far as the African American culture, Black Lives Matter, all of those things by this OAN or whatever it is. I’ve come across it, too.”

Simms continued his critique of the five-million-dollar a year head coach.

“He’s saying yeah I support you players’ and then he’s going to go out and put this on social media to, what, appease some of the white fan base in Oklahoma? That pisses me off. I wish Chuba would have transferred and gone to another school. Go to Texas. Tom Herman will treat you better.”

Texas football coach, Tom Herman, has been at the forefront of the Texas program voicing his support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“There’s a double standard maybe a little bit. We’re going to pack 100,000 people into DKR and millions watch on TV that are predominantly white — not all of them certainly, but most of ’em white. We’re gonna cheer when they score touchdowns, and we’re gonna hug our buddy when they get sacks or an interception. But we gonna let them date our daughter? Are we going to hire them in a position of power in our company? That’s the question I have for America.”

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI