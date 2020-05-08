Former Longhorn Earl Thomas Reportedly Involved in Domestic Incident

Ravens star safety and former Longhorn, Earl Thomas, wrestled a loaded gun away from his wife in the late hours of April 13, according to TMZ.

Thomas released a recently deleted video on Instagram asking for prayers late on Wednesday, May 6th .

https://twitter.com/jonas_shaffer/status/1258234535151579137?s=20

“So my agent just hit me and said that I’m going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina,” Thomas said in the video. “Just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business.”

As cops arrived on the scene, they "observed a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

Thomas’s wife, Nina Thomas, who allegedly caught him cheating, was arrested following the incident and charged with burglary of habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault. Earl Thomas was not arrested.

The Ravens are committed to their clear zero-tolerance policy with domestic violence as highlighted by the Ray Rice incident. The team has not made a public statement yet.

