Former Longhorn Kevin Durant's Rehab Going Well, But Don't Expect a Return to the Court This Season

Chris Dukes

After contracting and recovering from the novel coronavirus, former Longhorn Kevin Durant's rehab appears to be back on schedule. 

Durant's manager Rich Kleiman recently updated the public on Durant's progress. 

“He’s doing good,” Kleiman said on the Crossover podcast. “He’s exactly where he’s supposed to be. It’s been almost a year since the injury. But, you know, he’s been able to maintain his rehabilitation during this period, not to the same extent. But, you know, he’s continuing to get stronger and keep building and playing. And, you know, things have slowed down tremendously for everyone, just like if he wasn’t rehabbing back. But this hasn’t thrown him off the path to coming back to play.”

As the league waits for the word on when it can resume play, some have wondered if the current NBA delay could push Durant's return window to this season. Unfortunately for fans jonesing to see the two-time NBA Finals MVP return this season, Kleiman doesn't see it as a possibility.  

“I promise you, Kevin and I have not talked about that. And I know it sounds crazy, but my assumption has been that it wasn’t very realistic. I know when the time will be right to have that conversation but it just hasn’t been that time and it just doesn’t feel like it’s needed,” he said.

