Former Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Lands New Coaching Job

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman spent four seasons at the helm in Austin where he posted a 32-18 record and went 4-0 in bowl games, including the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

However, the program moved on from Herman in 2021 to make way for Steve Sarkisian, and it's clear the decision was the right one for Texas. The Longhorns went from above-average results with Herman to legit championship contention under Sarkisian. Since his time at Texas, Herman has bounced around in various roles, which included being the head coach at Florida Atlantic and an offensive analyst in the NFL with the Chicago Bears along with holding a media role with CBS Sports Network.

But now, Herman is headed back to college football to join a prominent coaching staff in the ACC.

Tom Herman Joining Florida State Coaching Staff

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Herman is joining the Florida State coaching staff for the 2026 campaign, per reports Monday from On3. The Seminoles are coming off a second straight losing season under head coach Mike Norvell, so adding an experienced name like Herman could play a small part in getting Florida State back to its elite standards.

This means that Herman will now be joining forces with former Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, who transferred to Florida State this offseason after three years with the Longhorns.

Given Herman's experience with the offensive side of the ball, it's likely he could work closely with Wisner this upcoming season. Florida State also added other transfers like offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin (Auburn) and Chimdia Nwaiwu (Stephen F. Austin), quarterback Asthon Daniels (Auburn), running back Gemari Sands (FAU) and more.

Tom Herman's Career at Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watching the team during a timeout against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herman's career at Texas had some memorable moments, but the way he handled the role and the expectations that came with it were not always up to standard.

That said, it's impossible to ignore the elite NFL talent that Herman's teams at Texas produced. He put together some of the best recruiting classes in program history, which included many key players that Sarkisian inherited after taking over.

Herman landed some big names for Texas like running back Bijan Robinson, linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Joseph Ossai, defensive tackles Keondre Coburn and Alfred Collins, cornerback Jahdae Barron, running back Roschon Johnson and many more fan-favorite players in Austin.

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