Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Options Out of 2020 Season

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver and Olympian Maquise Goodwin will opt out of the 2020 NFL season, according to a recent post on social media. 

The former two-sport Longhorns star has played in 75 games during his NFL career. He made nine starts last year before his season was cut short due to injury. 

This season was supposed to be his comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Marquise is one of the fastest men in the world," said GM Howie Roseman told our sister site EagleMaven. "And I mean that when I say that. He's one of the fastest men in the world. He is so fast.”

Unfortunately Goodwin was forced to make the hard decision to return home to take care of his family. 

Per his Instagram post: 

It is truly a blessing and privilege to be able to play football, a game that I love so much and have been blessed to play since the age of 9. The NFL Organization provides my family and I with many opportunities that wouldn’t have presented itself in other industries. Traveling to several States multiple times a year and internationally to play on foreign soil has allowed me to gain an appreciation for different cultures and a wider world view perspective. The NFL Football organization has allowed me to create a platform I always dreamed of and it allows me to reach numerous people on different stages of life.

Three years ago, I made a decision that affected my whole life. I choose to leave my wife at the hospital after prematurely birthing our first baby boy (due to incompetent cervix) which resulted in a fatality, to play on a football game. I felt like I had to prove to my coaches and new team that I was dedicated to winning and I wouldn’t let anything keep me from the goal, not even my family.

The following year in the same month, same week, our lives took another traumatic turn. Two weeks after learning her abdominal cerclage was failing, my wife called me shortly after we landed and arrived to our team hotel in Tampa, Florida to inform me she was having painful contractions, and my grandma (who flew up to help take care of Morgan while I would go to work and away games) had to rush her to the emergency room. Here we are again in the same predicament as a year ago, except I was almost 3,000 miles away this time. Anxiety weighed heavily on me because I once again had to decide – will I choose to play a game again like everyone may expect me to, or do I go home and tend to my ailing wife? After much prayer and discussion, I told our team GM that I absolutely had to fly back and take care of my wife, in attempt to honor my wedding vowels [sic] that I made to both her, myself, and God. 

Though he is leaving his team on good terms, it is unknown where he will return in 2021 at this point as he clearly has bigger issues to tend to than football on his plate. 

