LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Shane Buechele received a major honor this week by gracing the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. 

The magazine is an institution in Texas, covering the state's dynamic football scene from six-man high school all the way up to the Cowboys and Texans in the NFL. 

He's far from the only current or former Longhorn to be featured on the cover. Most recently Texas head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger have been graced the front page of the iconic magazine. 

Buechele started his college career at Texas, but decided to enter the transfer portal after Sam Ehlinger became the full-time starter. He went on to lead SMU to its first 10-win season and threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Mustangs. 

“The cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is our most important decision of the year, and our toughest, because it matters to so many Texans and football fans," managing editor Greg Tepper said in a statement. "We always want to capture one of the most compelling stories in the state. What’s going on at SMU definitely fits the bill — here’s a quarterback in Shane Buechele and a program in SMU that reinvented each other, leading to heights they haven’t seen in more than three decades. That’s truly remarkable, and certainly worthy of being on the cover of Texas Football.”

Buechele left the Forty Acres in the good graces of both teammates and coaches and still has the support of players and staff. In particular he's developed a close friendship with Sam Ehlinger.

"I told him that they better start building the statue of Shane to show because he's done an incredible job (at SMU)," Ehlinger said last season. "I'm so happy for him. What an incredible dude."

Ehlinger said he and Buechelle exchange texts on a regular basis.

"(We) talk to each other about who we're playing what's going on, and encourage each other as it we're still with each other," Ehlinger said.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Tom Herman understands his program will have a steep conditioning curve to navigate once players return to campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman: 'I don’t have your back, I have your front'

The Longhorns fourth-year head coach joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ to give his thoughts on the recent protests.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver

Texas threw its hat in the ring in the race to land the services of Anaheim, CA receiver Tetairoa McMillan

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Conference Updates COVID-19 Policy

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means a thing of the past, but there's light at the end of the tunnel, and there's plenty of hope that the 2020 college football season will proceed as scheduled.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Highly-Touted Florida Defensive Back

Four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper included Texas in a recent list of top six schools.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger Shares Thoughts and Support for Protesters

The Texas quarterback took to Twitter to share a message of solidarity

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Defensive Back

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Manor's Devin Lemear

Chris Dukes

Would Texas Have Beaten Alabama in 2009 If Colt McCoy Hadn't Been Hurt?

Former Longhorn Sam Acho weighed in on a subject many Longhorn fans have spent the last decade wondering about.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns' Keondre Coburn Looks Primed for a Breakout Season

The defensive lineman recently posted a workout video on Twitter that should have Texas fans excited

Chris Dukes

What the Extended Recruiting Dead Period Means for Texas

The NCAA recently extended the recruiting dead period until at least Aug. 1

Chris Dukes