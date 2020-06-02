Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

Former Longhorn Shane Buechele received a major honor this week by gracing the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The magazine is an institution in Texas, covering the state's dynamic football scene from six-man high school all the way up to the Cowboys and Texans in the NFL.

He's far from the only current or former Longhorn to be featured on the cover. Most recently Texas head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger have been graced the front page of the iconic magazine.

Buechele started his college career at Texas, but decided to enter the transfer portal after Sam Ehlinger became the full-time starter. He went on to lead SMU to its first 10-win season and threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Mustangs.

“The cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is our most important decision of the year, and our toughest, because it matters to so many Texans and football fans," managing editor Greg Tepper said in a statement. "We always want to capture one of the most compelling stories in the state. What’s going on at SMU definitely fits the bill — here’s a quarterback in Shane Buechele and a program in SMU that reinvented each other, leading to heights they haven’t seen in more than three decades. That’s truly remarkable, and certainly worthy of being on the cover of Texas Football.”

Buechele left the Forty Acres in the good graces of both teammates and coaches and still has the support of players and staff. In particular he's developed a close friendship with Sam Ehlinger.

"I told him that they better start building the statue of Shane to show because he's done an incredible job (at SMU)," Ehlinger said last season. "I'm so happy for him. What an incredible dude."

Ehlinger said he and Buechelle exchange texts on a regular basis.

"(We) talk to each other about who we're playing what's going on, and encourage each other as it we're still with each other," Ehlinger said.

