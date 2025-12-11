Former Texas Longhorns Starting Safety To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The 2025 season is quickly coming to a close for most programs, with a few exceptions due to any bowl games left to be played or if a team has secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. For the Texas Longhorns, their fate was to be left out of the postseason, ranked No. 13 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

With many teams having already ended their seasons and others very much close to it, some players are already making their decisions for the following season, deciding to move on from their current program and enter the transfer portal that officially opens up on January 2.

On Thursday, one Longhorn has decided to move on from the program, as third-year defensive back Derek Williams Jr. has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced. After three seasons in Austin, Williams Jr. played in 29 games and recorded 76 tackles (42 solo), two tackles-for-loss, an interception, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Derek Williams Jr. Time with the Longhorns

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch against Texas defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams Jr. came to the Longhorns as part of the star-packed 2023 recruiting class that ranked No. 3 in the country, which was headlined by quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and running back CJ Baxter, all of whom were the No. 1 players at their positions.

Williams Jr., in his own right, was one of the top prospects that committed to the Longhorns for the 2023 cycle as a four-star recruit out of New Iberia, Louisiana. The safety ranked as the fourth-best player at his position, the third-ranked player out of the state of Louisiana, and the No. 66-ranked player in the entire nation.

The safety saw the field quickly as a true freshman, appearing in 13 games in the Longhorns' 2023 season, recording 42 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and two pass deflections as Texas reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Looking poised to make a jump in his second season in Austin, Williams Jr., started the season accumulating 11 tackles, a pass interception, and his first career interception through the first four games of the 2024 season. However, the safety's season was cut short after suffering a season-ending injury in that year's Red River Rivalry.

In his first season back from injury this year, Williams Jr., saw time in 12 ballgames and recorded 23 tackles (10 solo), having a big performance in the Longhorns' win over Vanderbilt as he led the team in tackles with eight (five solo).

What's the Future of the Longhorns' Safety Room

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Xavier Filsaime (17), Jonah Williams (9) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (23) huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The backend of the Longhorns' secondary will be in an interesting crossroads with the departure of Williams Jr., and star safety Michael Taaffe having played out his final year of eligibility, and the other starting safety, Jelani McDonald having to make a decision as the third-year player is now draft eligible.

Depending on McDonald's decisions, the Longhorns could have an experienced player still in the backend surrounded by other exciting younger players like Xavier Filsaime and Jonah Williams. Texas also brought in a pair of safeties with the 2026 recruiting class, with four-star Toray Davis and three-star Yaheim Riley.