Texas Safety Pays Touching Tribute to Camp Mystic Flood Victims at SEC Media Days
Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe got a little more emotional than most at the podium during SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
Taaffe, a fifth-year defensive back for the Longhorns who walked on to the team, showed off an orange tie to reporters that held a very special meaning to him. The 22-year-old grew up just three hours away from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, an all-girls Christian summer camp heavily impacted by the devastating floods in central Texas that started on the morning of July 4. The floods left 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors dead.
Taaffe decided he wanted to pay his own personal tribute to the Camp Mystic flood victims with a tie stitched with the victims' initials.
"These are the initials of all the victims at Camp Mystic that passed away—all the girls, the counselors and then the camp executive director, Dick Eastland," Taaffe said. "I just wanted to shed light on what's going on in Texas because, you know, football is cool, but this is real life. This is way more important that football.
"I wanted everybody around the country to know what Texas is dealing with and how I can give back and show my support to them. Anything I can do for them, I'm going to do it."
Here's a clearer photo of Taaffe's special tie:
Just an all-time heartfelt gesture from the Longhorns player.
Taaffe, who has 26 starts and 43 appearances for the Longhorns, tallied a few career highs in his 2024 campaign with 78 combined tackles and 10 passes defended, while also recording two interceptions.
"I wanted to remember those victims because they deserve a light like this. What they did, they should be heroes, they should be remembered," said Taaffe.