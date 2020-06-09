Former Women's Basketball Star Kamie Ethridge Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Texas Longhorns women's basketball legend Kamie Ethridge was recently nominated for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Ethridge, a Lubbock native, starred for the Longhorns from 1982-86. As the team’s starting point guard, she led her 1986 Texas team to the NCAA Championship and a 34-0 record, marking the first undefeated season in women’s college basketball.

A two-time All-American, Ethridge was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the inaugural class of the Texas Women’s Athletics Hall of Honor in 2000. In 1986, Ethridge was the recipient of the Honda Award for basketball and was the overall Honda-Broderick Cup winner across all sports, recognizing her as the nation’s top female athlete. She claimed the 1986 Wade Trophy, awarded to the best women’s basketball player in the country, and also garnered the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award, which recognized the most outstanding NCAA Division I female basketball player under 5-foot-8. She led the Longhorns in assists during each of her final three seasons on the Forty Acres and twice did so in steals (1983-84 and 1985-86).

She is UT’s all-time career leader in assists with 776. Ethridge won an Olympic gold medal with the United States at the 1988 Seoul Games. Texas Athletics retired Ethridge’s No. 33 jersey on Sept. 7, 2019, making her the first female student-athlete at The University of Texas to have her jersey retired.

