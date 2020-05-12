Four-Star Tight End High on Texas

Four-star tight end prospect Dametrious Crownover recently released his list of top 11 schools, including Texas along with Texas A & M, Baylor, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma State.

Crownover is the No. 8 tight end, No. 34 player in the state of Texas and No. 222 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The Longview High School product also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Texas, Ole Miss, Purdue, Southern Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Virginia Tech.

Watching his film: You don't even have to circle which player Crownover is when you watch him on film. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds he sticks out like a sore thumb on every play. He's so much bigger, stronger and faster than most of his 3A competition that he looks a little like a created player in a football video game. With that said, he's able to rely on his superior athleticism, size and strength to make plays at his current level of football, overwhelming most blockers and ball-carriers and simply reaching into the air to take the ball away when on offense. You can see potential for him to become a strong-side defensive end, especially if he continues to fill out his giant frame, but most have him playing tight end at the next level. His basketball background and big body should make him a matchup nightmare at the position as he continues to develop. He's going to be a bit of a project at the next level, but if he can polish his raw talent, he's got big-time potential.

Where Texas stands: Crownover's list of 11 schools shows the East Texas star is keeping his options open, but it's worth noting that his brother Earnest plays at Texas A & M. Some experts are pointing toward the two brothers eventually reuniting in College Station. That being said this could be a chance for Jay Boulware to score a major win on the recruiting trail. Boulware has made a career of turning out great tight ends and h-backs and certainly has the skins on the wall needed to get an in with this prospect.

