Four-Star Tight End High on Texas

Chris Dukes

Four-star tight end prospect Dametrious Crownover recently released his list of top 11 schools, including Texas along with Texas A&M, Baylor, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado, LSU, Oregon and Oklahoma State. 

Crownover is the No. 8 tight end, No. 34 player in the state of Texas and No. 222 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

The Longview High School product also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Texas, Ole Miss, Purdue, Southern Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Virginia Tech. 

Watching his film: You don't even have to circle which player Crownover is when you watch him on film. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds he sticks out like a sore thumb on every play. He's so much bigger, stronger and faster than most of his 3A competition that he looks a little like a created player in a football video game. With that said, he's able to rely on his superior athleticism, size and strength to make plays at his current level of football, overwhelming most blockers and ball-carriers and simply reaching into the air to take the ball away when on offense. You can see potential for him to become a strong-side defensive end, especially if he continues to fill out his giant frame, but most have him playing tight end at the next level. His basketball background and big body should make him a matchup nightmare at the position as he continues to develop. He's going to be a bit of a project at the next level, but if he can polish his raw talent, he's got big-time potential. 

Where Texas stands: Crownover's list of 11 schools shows the East Texas star is keeping his options open, but it's worth noting that his brother Earnest plays at Texas A&M. Some experts are pointing toward the two brothers eventually reuniting in College Station. That being said this could be a chance for Jay Boulware to score a major win on the recruiting trail. Boulware has made a career of turning out great tight ends and h-backs and certainly has the skins on the wall needed to get an in with this prospect. 

Is Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Ranked Too Low on ESPN's All Time NBA Players List?

Kevin Durant was named the 14th best player of all-time on ESPN’s recent list ranking the top 74 NBA players.INLINETwitter

Tomer Barazani

Overpaid or Underpaid? Earl Thomas

Over the past decade, there hasn’t been another safety as dominant and as consistent as Earl Thomas. He was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks and, in the following years, helped produce one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Comments on Transfer Receiver From Michigan

The Texas coach made a statement on new receiver Tarik Black

Chris Dukes

UT2020

No. 1 Ranked 2020 RB Bijan Robinson Coming to Texas to 'Make a College Football Playoff'

Robinson cites his strong relationship with running backs coach Stan Drayton as a major reason for coming to the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

Mas0n12

Texas Officially Adds Final Piece of 2020 Recruiting Class

The Longhorns' 2020 class is now complete with the signing of Jahdae Barron

Chris Dukes

Latest Commitment Has Longhorns Knocking on the Door of a Top 10 Class Ranking

Another recruiting win over the weekend has Texas up three spots in the latest 247 Sports class rankings

Chris Dukes

Longhorns a Finalist in the Race to Land Four-Star LB

Texarkana's Clayton Smith included the Longhorns in his list of top six schools

Chris Dukes

Zach Evans to TCU Could Have Major Impact on the Big 12

The Horned Frogs just added major firepower to their offense

Chris Dukes

Overpaid or Underpaid? - Jordan Hicks

Featuring an unstoppable motor, quick striking speed and a robust size, Jordan Hicks had all the features to be a premier player in college and in the pros.

Tomer Barazani

Latest Commitment Shows Texas' Increased Presence in Dallas Area

Metroplex recruiting is one of the keys to winning the Big 12 and beyond

Chris Dukes